Sixteen employees have tested positive for COVID-19 in association with the most recent outbreak at the LNG Canada Project site in Kitimat. (Photo courtesy of LNG Canada)

Single-person case increase in second LNG Canada site COVID-19 outbreak

Sixteen employees have tested positive for COVID-19 at this time

As of Dec. 22, 16 employees at the LNG Canada Project site in Kitimat have tested positive for COVID-19 in association with the most recent outbreak among Diversified Transportation staff, Northern Health said.

READ MORE: Second COVID-19 outbreak declared at LNG Canada Project site

This is a single-person increase since the outbreak was first declared on Dec. 17. Northern Health said nine of the cases are considered active, down from 13 in the original announcement.

Those identified as cases and close contacts have been instructed to self-isolate. Northern Health said seven individuals are self-isolating at the project site, and two are in their home communities.

“Northern Health Public Health, LNG Canada, and Diversified Transportation are encouraged that no new cases have been identified in recent days,” the release said. “Enhanced control measures continue at the project site, including on-site screening of employees, to protect the health of all staff.”

Northern Health added that there have been no new cases associated with the previous, unrelated, COVID-19 outbreak at the LNG Canada site. The last case associated with that outbreak was reported on Dec. 2.


