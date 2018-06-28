Ryan Daley’s sister has confirmed the remains found near Ucluelet were her brother Ryan and his friend Dan Archbald. (Photo - RCMP)

Sister confirms remains found near Ucluelet were Ryan Daley and Dan Archbald

The remains were discovered by a woman walking her dog near Ucluelet sometime between June 11-15.

Ryan Daley’s sister Lauren Glynn has confirmed the remains found near Ucluelet were her brother and his friend Dan Archbald.

Neither the BC RCMP nor the BC Coroners Service has released the identities of the remains, but Glynn told the Westerly News Thursday night that the family has been notified they were the two men.

Daley and Archbald were reported missing on May 27 after their family and friends had not heard from them for several weeks. They were last seen leaving the dock at Ucluelet’s inner boat basin on-foot on May 16. They had arrived in Ucluelet on May 13 after a roughly eight-week sailing trip from Panama.

Police say the remains were discovered by a woman walking her dog near Ucluelet sometime between June 11-15, but have not specified the location or date of the discovery.

Archbald had two young children and a GoFundMe page to support his family was launched on June 3 while the search effort was ongoing.

“Dan’s wife, Leah (our beloved friend), has been the primary caregiver for their two little girls, Josie and Olive, while Dan has worked to support his family,” the page states. “Without Dan, there is no income to pay rent and support the girls. One can only imagine what Leah her young daughters are going through right now – not knowing where their daddy is and when/if he’s coming home. Nobody can prepare for this.”

The page had raised $22,351 of its $30,000 goal at 7 p.m. on June 28.

