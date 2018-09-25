Tammy Neron wants to share the knowledge and resources she gathered while looking for her brother Dominic whose plane went missing in B.C. in November 2017 and was found in September 2018. (Submitted)

Sister of plane crash victim that went missing in B.C. starting support network

Tammy Neron wants to help families who are searching for missing people

Though bittersweet, the sister of a pilot whose plane went missing last fall is grateful for the support she found in the community nearest where they thought the plane went missing.

Dominic Neron’s plane went missing in the Revelstoke area on Nov. 25, 2017, with passenger Ashley Bourgeault, while en-route from Penticton to Edmonton. Tammy Neron, her sister Kate Sinclair and other family and friends went to the city to participate in the search.

“Revelstoke was a place that really showed us what community was about and we had everyone from first responders to locals supporting us and rallying behind us the whole way,” Neron said.

READ MORE: Family members join search for missing plane

The family continued their search off and on until the wreckage was spotted by a B.C. Air Ambulance Crew on Sept. 10, 2018.

“They were saying that they wished there would have been more information provided from search and rescue to everybody else to keep this at the forefront of their minds,” Neron said.

READ MORE: Transportation Safety Board investigate place wreckage east of Revelstoke

With the connections they have made and the lessons they have learned throughout this painful process, Neron and Sinclair are planning to create an organization that will provide resources, skills and support to families of missing people.

“With our search we uncovered so much grey area and dead ends that we feel the best way to give back, after we were lucky enough to receive closure, is to help others who were going through a similar tragedy of a missing loved one,” Neron said.

Based in Edmonton, Neron said that they plan to be a resource for Western Canada but are more than willing to work with people all over the world looking for help finding a missing person.

“We want to be able to give a tool set and care to march forward with everybody who is doing their own organized search efforts, after the military, RCMP and search and rescue suspend their search,” Neron said.

With contacts in the aviation, drone and 4x4ing community as well as potential volunteers to search on foot and analyze drone footage, Neron feels they have a good start on collecting resources that could help other families.

She also plans on sharing personal experiences and support through the organization and working to attract funders for the project.

The first phase will be a Facebook page and a Kickstarter fundraising page which Neron hopes will be up and running in the next few weeks. From there Neron said it will snowball into a website and continue to grow from there.

“We really want to pay that forward,” Neron said.

 

@JDoll_Revy
jocelyn.doll@revelstokereview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
60+ surrendered cats in Okanagan get people working together
Next story
‘Hello, 911? There’s a horse in my living room’

Just Posted

‘Summer from hell’: vandals rob community garden following devastating wildfire season

The community rallied to keep the Health Minds Community Garden open in Fort St. James

College of New Caledonia offers new automotive glass technician program

The program is offered mainly online, allowing more students to take part from across the north

Decision on Burns Lake’s workforce camp “pending very soon”: Coastal GasLink

Meetings to discuss new camp location postponed due to wildfire situation

B.C. parents leery of HPV cervical cancer vaccine

Provincial registration uptake among lowest in Canada

Municipal spending outpaces population growth 4-fold in B.C.: report

Canadian Federation of Independent Business has released its annual operational spending report

VIDEO: Rare close encounter with whale pod spotted off B.C. waters

Pod of southern resident orca whales breach within arms length of whale watchers

Sister of plane crash victim that went missing in B.C. starting support network

Tammy Neron wants to help families who are searching for missing people

‘Hello, 911? There’s a horse in my living room’

Sproat Lake firefighters called to ‘rescue’ quarter-horse from Alberni Valley house

Assault charge withdrawn vs. ex-Jays pitcher Roberto Osuna

Former Toronto player agrees to peace bond

UPDATED: Bill Cosby gets 3-10 years in prison for sexual assault

Judge also declared the disgraced comedian a ‘sexually violent predator’

B.C. making progress on senior care staffing, Adrian Dix says

Minister aims to meet residential care provincial standard by 2021

B.C. realtor receives racist letter touching on ‘empty homes’

The letter has been met with condemnation of the racism after Winnie Wu posted it online

60+ surrendered cats in Okanagan get people working together

Community comes together to help surrendered cats at Penticton SPCA

U.S. worker charged after video shows him spitting on customer’s pizza

Jaylon Kerley of Detroit is charged with a felony count of food law violations

Most Read