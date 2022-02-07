Site preparation begins for Stuart Lake Hospital replacement

Taba has been contracted for site preparation of the new Stuart Hospital in Fort St. James. (Northern Health Facebook photo)

A new, modern hospital in Fort St. James is one step closer to becoming a reality.

Tree clearing will begin this month on land where the Stuart Lake Hospital replacement will stand, said Northern Health (NH).

“We’ve had lots going on behind the scenes, but until now, we haven’t had boots-on-the-ground news to offer,” NH said Friday, Feb. 4.

“We’re in the procurement phase of the process with design development ongoing, which means we’ll be reaching out to the community for input and to connect about the project.”

Taba, a locally owned and operated company, has been contracted for site preparation.

The Stuart-Nechako Regional Hospital District is contributing $20-million to the $116 million project, which will be three times larger than the current facility.

It is anticipated to consume most of the budget for the next two years, according to Stuart-Nechako Regional Hospital District treasurer John Illes.

“Northern Health has indicated that they will be drawing down the $20,000,000 committed for this project in 2022 and 2023,” Illes noted in a memo last month to Chair Jerry Petersen and the Board of Directors.

Construction of the new hospital that will be built on the same site as the existing one is anticipated to begin this summer.

Once complete, the existing hospital will be demolished to make way for parking.

