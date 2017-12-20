Six injured in B.C. every hour in Christmastime crashes

Six people are injured in traffic crashes every hour in B.C. from Christmas Eve through Boxing Day, according to ICBC.

On average 340 people are injured in 1,200 crashes. There are 22 crashes and six people are injured every hour between Christmas Eve and Boxing Day.

Lindsay Matthews, ICBC’s director responsible for road safety, says motorists should ask themselves four important questions: Is my vehicle ready? Am I completely focussed on the road? Do I have enough space to stop safely? How am I getting home?

Many B.C. highways require winter tires. It’s a good idea to check drivebc.ca for road conditions before you head out, keep your fluids topped up and pack an emergency kit with a blanket, food and water.

READ ALSO: ICBC says one car broken into every hour in B.C.

If you plan to drink, decide how to get home before you head out. Use public transit, a taxi, or Operation Red Nose, which is available in 19 communities in B.C.

“With many people travelling to spend the holiday with family and friends, drivers should be prepared for the varied winter road conditions they’re encounter,” Matthews said. “We’re asking drivers to also consider their own behaviour on our busy roads by driving smart. If we want everyone to arrive safely we need to start with our own driving.”

According to ICBC, on average 250 people are injured in 780 crashes during Christmas holidays every year. On Vancouver Island, that’s 40 people injured in 150 crashes, in the Southern Interior, 40 people are injured in 170 crashes and in the North Central region, an average of 40 people are injured in 150 crashes during the Christmas holidays, which ICBC defines as 6 p.m. Christmas Eve to midnight Boxing Day.



tom.zytaruk@surreynowleader.com

Like us on Facebook and follow Tom on Twitter