‘SlaughterRight’ aims to improve rural slaughter capacity in B.C.

The program offers self-paced and self-guided training for small and rural licenced abattoirs.

Cattle graze on the Chilcotin Plateau. B.C.'s shortage of large and small-scale slaughter and processing facilities has been a chronic issue for B.C. governments.

The Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Fisheries announced an update to the mandatory training program for rural slaughterhouse operators in B.C. The purpose of the program is to improve and increase rural slaughter capacity, and is part of a larger effort to improve rural food supply and food security in B.C.

SlaughterRight offers self-paced and self-guided training for small, rural (Class D and E) licensed abattoirs, stated a Feb. 16 news release from the ministry.

The focus of the program is on food safety, slaughter hygiene, facility and equipment design, sanitation, animal welfare, meat storage and record-keeping needs.

“In addition to more thorough training, the program includes the compulsory development of food safety and humane slaughter plans, as well as a set of standard operating procedures specific to each abattoir.”

This course is mandatory for all new and renewed Class D and E licences, stated the release. Additionally, the ministry has the authority to inspect farms owned by licencees to ensure safety and operational requirements are met.

As per the release, both Class D and E licences in B.C. support local livestock and meat production in communities where existing slaughter capacity is limited.

The SlaughterRight program was developed after consultations with provincial ranchers, abattoir operators, local governments and other stakeholders, stated the release.

