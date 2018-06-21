Smithers RCMP Staff Sgt. Rob Mitchell accepts a painting from Mayor Taylor Bachrach presenting on behalf of Smithers council at June 12’s council meeting. (Chris Gareau photo)

Smithers RCMP commander Rob Mitchell gets promotion

As of June 15 Mitchell is the District Advisory NCO (DANCO) for the Kitimat/Stikine region.

Smithers RCMP detachment commander Rob Mitchell has received a promotion.

As of June 15, Staff Sgt. Mitchell will be the District Advisory NCO (DANCO) for the Kitimat/Stikine region.

The Kitimat/Stikine DANCO oversees the Kitimat, Terrace, Lisims/Nass Valley, New Hazelton, Smithers, Houston and Burns Lake detachments.

DANCO’s provide detachment commanders with assistance during major events and incidents, ensure police reporting requirements are met, NCO promotion selection, and other administrative tasks.

Mitchell will remain in Smithers for the position.

“I’ve had the good fortune of being the Smithers detachment commander for three years. Enjoyed it all; a great place to live and police,” Mitchell said via email. “There is tremendous support for the RCMP from all elected officials within the detachment area (Town of Smithers, Village of Telkwa, Witset, Fort Babine, Bulkley-Nechako Regional District), and also from citizens in general.”

Mitchell has been the acting DANCO since March in addition to his job as Smithers RCMP Detachment Commander, but will now step into the DANCO role full-time.

Smithers Sgt. Darren Durnin will become the acting detachment commander while RCMP reviews candidates for the position.

“Knowing that I have [Mitchell] here in the background and my own personal experience in policing, I feel confident that I’ll be able to fulfill the position well,” Durnin said.

