Smithers Recycling Depot ablaze

A fire broke out at the Smithers recycling depot shortly after 11:00 a.m. on Thursday.
“I did just get off the phone with [Chief Stecko] and he confirmed that it’s a large complex fire, it’s spread from the yard into the building and [our] fire department has all of its resources on the fire right now,” said Smithers mayor Taylor Bachrach.
Telkwa and Houston also sent firefighters and equipment to the scene.
No injuries have been reported.
“Whenever something like this happens we’re always concerned for people’s safety and I did hear from the Smithers RCMP that everybody got out of the building,” Bachrach said. “We’re always concerned about human life and safety and it’s a day when we’re really thankful that we have the volunteer fire department and the resources that we do.
“This is a big fire and it sounds like they’re going to be there for a while.”