The sign of smoke indicating a fire in B.C. this summer has so far been a surprisingly rare occurrence due to the precipitation and cooler temperatures in May through July so far this year. But things are expected to heat up for the rest of July and into August. (BC Wildfire/Facebook photo)

Smoke seen over northern B.C. from wildfires in the U.S. and Siberia

Smoke was seen over Vanderhoof, Fort St. James and Prince George on Friday, July 31.

If you saw smoke Friday, July 31, over Prince George, Fort St. James and Vanderhoof, don’t worry, it isn’t a wildfire, but a southern air mass bringing smoke north from wildfires burning in the U.S. and Siberia, said Rachelle Windsor, Fire Information Officer for the Prince George Fire Centre.

The public made numerous calls to the fire centre when they saw smoke Friday afternoon, she said, adding there are no active wildfires currently within the Prince George Fire Centre.

For the smoke coming from Siberia, Winsor said, “the smoke is carried in on the jet stream and is anticipated to linger.”

Most Read