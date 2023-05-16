Smoky skies in Smithers. (Marisca Bakker/The Interior News)

Smoky skies over Smithers caused by distant wildfires

Environment Canada issues bulletin because of wildfire smoke

Environment Canada has issued a smoky skies bulletin for the region, including the Bulkley Valley and Lakes District, which are looking pretty hazy this afternoon (May 16).

Many places throughout the BC Interior, are being impacted or are likely to be impacted by wildfire smoke over the next 24-48 hours.

Smoke is widespread through central B.C. and extending into southeastern B.C. along the Rocky Mountains.

Haze and smoke conditions will be variable within these regions. Conditions are expected to worsen later in the day and in the overnight period.

Smoke is causing or expected to cause poor air quality and reduced visibility.

Wildfire smoke can be harmful to everyone’s health even at low concentrations. Everyone can take action to reduce their exposure to wildfire smoke.

Environment Canada warns that people with lung disease (such as asthma) or heart disease, older adults, children, pregnant people, and people who work outdoors are at higher risk of experiencing health effects caused by wildfire smoke.

Speak with your health care provider about developing a management plan for wildfire smoke events and maintaining a supply of necessary medications at home and always carrying these medications with you during wildfire season.

Stop or reduce your activity level if breathing becomes uncomfortable or you or someone in your care feel unwell. Contact your health care provider or local health authority if you develop severe symptoms or need advice.

READ MORE:Summer-like B.C. already at ‘core fire season’ in parts of the province

@MariscaDekkema
marisca.bakker@interior-news.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Easing winds aid wildfire fight, after ‘controlled chaos’ in Fort St. John, B.C.
Next story
Bulkley expected to exceed flood level and reach 10-year high this week

Just Posted

Jordan Straight was reported missing to Terrace RCMP on Oct. 30, 2022. (Image courtesy of Terrace RCMP)
Remains of missing man found in remote wooded area, Terrace RCMP says

Officials at the Regional District of Kitimat-Stikine’s operations centre monitor the high water situation on the Skeena River. (Viktor Elias/Terrace Standard)
BREAKING: Local State of Emergency for parts of Kitimat-Stikine due to flooding

A haze of smoke has begun to obscure the hills in the distance around Williams Lake on May 16, 2023 as Environment Canada issues a Special Air Quality Statement for north and central B.C. (Black Press Media photo)
Special Air Quality statement as smoke moves across northeast, central B.C.

Ferry Island on Monday, as the City of Terrace announced that parts of island have been closed off to the public, including the entirety of Fisherman’s Park, as water levels rise amid a record-breaking heatwave affecting the region. (Viktor Elias/Terrace Standard)
Flood watch issued for Skeena Region amid ‘unseasonable’ heatwave