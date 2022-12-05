A man digs out snow from under a car stuck on a street in the aftermath of a snowstorm, in Vancouver, B.C., Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Snow, rain, freezing rain expected on south B.C. coast; extreme cold in northwest

No relief expected this week from recent weather patternsacross the province

Environment Canada is warning of slippery conditions on British Columbia’s south coast early this week as temperatures hovering around zero bring a mix of snow and rain.

It says there’s a risk of patchy freezing drizzle and up to four centimetres of snowfall Tuesday in Metro Vancouver, the Sunshine Coast, eastern Vancouver Island and the southern Gulf Islands.

The recent cold weather has primed the region for snow at lower elevations and a low pressure system is expected to spin up over Vancouver Island, bringing periods of light snow and possibly freezing drizzle.

The light snow should shift to light rain Tuesday afternoon, when temperatures are forecast to rise.

The Fraser Valley could get up to 10 centimetres of snow until the next Pacific system moves in Wednesday night, bringing rain to lower elevations.

Conditions are more extreme inland from the north coast, where a risk of frostbite and hypothermia is in effect for places like Kitimat and Terrace due to wind chill values near -20 C.

The unusually cold temperatures and strong winds are due to a high pressure system pushing arctic air toward the coast.

Winds are expected to ease late Monday morning.

RELATED: Arctic chill over north and central coasts of B.C.: Environment Canada

Weather

Previous story
Canadian families will pay $1,065 more for groceries in 2023, report says
Next story
Turkey shortage ahead of Christmas fuelled by avian flu: BC Poultry Association

Just Posted

The Northern Health Connections’ bus will not be running over the holidays and will start again in 2023. (Photo: File photo)
Northern Health’s bus will not run over the holidays

Conservative Party of Canada Leader Pierre Poilievre outside The Terrace Standard office on Clinton Street in Terrace this November. Poilievre also visited Kitimat and Prince Rupert during his northwest B.C. tour. (Michael Bramadat-Willcock/Terrace Standard)
Pierre Poilievre pumps natural gas during northwest B.C. tour

The New Hazelton RCMP detachment. (Interior News file photo)
Suspect arrested after fleeing from New Hazelton RCMP

A memorial totem pole is shown in this handout image provided by National Museums Scotland. The museum says it will return to the Nisga’a Nation in British Columbia a memorial pole taken nearly a century ago. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-National Museums Scotland
Nisga’a totem on display at Scotland museum since 1930 is heading home