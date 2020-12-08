Snowbirds set to return to B.C. for spring training; releases 2021 airshow schedule

The Canadian Forces Snowbirds have released their tentative schedule for the 2021 show season and are set to return to B.C. for their annual spring training along with a handful of shows.

Dates include four B.C. shows, including Boundary Bay on July 17, White Rock on July 18, Terrace on July 21 and Abbotsford on Aug. 6 -8. The 2021 season will celebrate the team’s 50th anniversary.

On Dec. 7, the Canadian Armed Forces announced they are cancelling the 2021 SkyHawks season as a result of COVID-19, leaving questions if the Snowbirds would follow suit with their season.

One day later, the Snowbirds announced they will tentatively continue with the 2021 season, but due to the ongoing pandemic, the schedule is subject to change.

RELATED: SkyHawks cancel 2021 season, raising questions if Snowbirds will follow

“We are looking forward to celebrating our 50th season with Canadians in 2021. We are going to ensure that we follow recommended health measures in order to see our fans again in a safe environment this season,” said Lt.-Col. Denis Bandet, commanding officer with 431 Air Demonstration Squadron in a release.

In April 2020, the Snowbirds, who annually hold their spring training at 19 Wing Comox, announced they would not be training in the area due to the pandemic.

Lt. Becky Major, public affairs officer for the Snowbirds confirmed with Black Press the team is planning on returning to the Comox Valley for training, however, dates for the training should be confirmed in the new year.

The first confirmed show for the air demonstration team is set on June 9 in North Bay, Ont. and is set to end with dates to be announced on Oct. 16 to 17. Their last confirmed show is in San Francisco, Calif. on Oct. 9 to 10.

431 Air Demonstration Squadron consists of approximately 80 personnel, 24 of whom comprise the show team that travels during the show season. They have been a fixture at airshows and entertaining audiences across North America since 1971.

To see the full schedule and more information, visit their Facebook page or rcaf-arc.forces.gc.ca/en/snowbirds



photos@comoxvalleyrecord.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter