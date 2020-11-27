Snowfall warning issued for B.C.’s Interior

Between 10 - 15 cms of snow expected in the Prince George, Stuart - Nechako region

A snowfall warning has been issued for B.C.’s Interior Friday, Nov. 27, with 10 – 15 cms of snow expected over the Prince George, Stuart-Nechako regions.

This snowfall is a result of a weather system that will track through the central interior today giving snow to most of the region.

Visibility may be reduced suddenly at times of heavy snow.

By the evening, snow will taper off to a few flurries, as reported by Environment Canada.

Aman Parhar

Publisher/Editor, Vanderhoof Omineca Express



aman.parhar@ominecaexpress.com

northernbcWeather