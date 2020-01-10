(Black Press Media files)

Snowfall warning issued for the Stuart Nechako region

10 to 20 cms of snow expected by the evening today: Environment Canada

A snowfall warning is in effect for the Stuart Nechako region today.

A Pacific weather system will continue to bring periods of heavy snow to the Prince George, Stuart-Nechako, and Williston regions today, as per an Environment Canada report.

Total snowfall amounts of 10 to 20 cm are expected by the evening on Jan. 10.

There are 60 percent chance of flurries tonight and the temperature will fall to – 20 C due to the wind chill factor.

Cold arctic weather will continue into the next week, with temperatures ranging between – 20 C to – 33 C.

Jan. 11

Periods of snow should end in the morning. With windchill, the temperature will be – 20 C in the morning and – 28 C in the afternoon. There is risk of getting a frostbite.

Jan. 12

It will be sunny in the morning, with a high of – 22 C.

During night time, the region will see a low of – 34 C.

Jan. 13

Sunny day again, with a high of – 25 C.

During the night, temperatures are forecasted to fall below – 30 C.

Jan. 14

A high of – 22 C in the morning and a low of – 33 C at night.

Jan. 15

There will be a mix of sun and clouds in the morning, with a high of – 25 C.

At night, there will be cloudy periods, with a low of – 33 C.

Environment Canada is asking drivers to be prepared to adjust their driving to changing road conditions, as visibility may be suddenly reduced in heavy snow.

To report severe weather, send an email to BCstorm@canada.ca or tweet reports using #BCStorm.

Aman Parhar
Editor, Vanderhoof Omineca Express

aman.parhar@ominecaexpress.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. man granted bail ahead of appeal on conviction in toddler’s 1983 death
Next story
UVic student killed in Iran plane crash remembered at vigil

Just Posted

Snowfall warning issued for the Stuart Nechako region

10 to 20 cms of snow expected by the evening today: Environment Canada

What the Wet’suwet’en case says about how Canadian courts address Indigenous law

The First Nations in the area are protesting the 670-kilometre pipeline

Update: Body found in front of Fort Forum Arena was of missing 65-year-old

No suspicious activity in death of Margaret Duncan, police say

Search continues in Fort St. James for missing Margaret Duncan

Duncan’s sister, Jean Felix, is requesting the public to help in the search

Chair, vice chair named for regional district board

Committee chairs also named for 2020

Fashion Fridays: What you need to ditch and buy this year

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

B.C. man granted bail ahead of appeal on conviction in toddler’s 1983 death

Phillip Tallio pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the death of 22-month-old Delavina Mack

Prince Harry stopped by during Christmas visit, Victoria-area shop owner reveals

Sixth in line to the British throne, Prince Harry and family spent Christmas on Saanich Peninsula

Bank of Canada to seek nominations for who should be on the new $5 bill

Sir Wilfrid Laurier, Canada’s first francophone prime minister, is currently featured on the $5 note

UVic student killed in Iran plane crash remembered at vigil

An informal memorial was held at the University of Victoria on Thursday evening

How a missile might have shot a plane down in Iran, and what a probe will look for

At least 63 Canadians and 75 more people heading across to Canada were aboard the plane.

UPDATE: At least 14 people from B.C. among victims in fatal Iran plane crash

Ukraine International Airlines plane was en route to Kyiv when it went down in a field, killing all aboard

Health care access, cost of travel top concerns for B.C. rural residents

Interim report highlights concerns of rural folks when it comes to health services

Sex doll rental company takes up residence in Langley

The dolls undergo a ‘rigorous multi-stage cleaning process’ once returned

Most Read