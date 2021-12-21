A bicyclist braves the snowy streets in downtown Quesnel amid another snowfall warning Tuesday, Dec. 21. (Rebecca Dyok photo)

Snowfall warning returns for Stuart-Nechako

It’s a winter wonderland

More snow is on the way for the Omineca, says Environment Canada.

A snowfall warning is in effect Tuesday, Dec. 21, for Vanderhoof, Fraser Lake, Fort St. James and Prince George, with 15 to 25 centimeters of snow predicted to fall.

“A winter storm approaching from the north will give snow to the central B.C. Interior,” said Environment Canada in the warning.

“Snowfall will begin early this morning (Dec. 21) and intensify late this afternoon. The snow will taper off to flurries by Wednesday afternoon.”

A snowfall warning is also in effect for the Lakes region, Quesnel, Williams Lake, Williston, Pine Pass, McGregor, Yellowhead and the Yellowhead Highway.

Motorists are reminded to adjust their driving with changing road conditions.

The warning comes just a few days after the first big winter snowfall of the season.

In Quesnel snow was still being cleared from a weather alert that was upgraded over the past weekend to a snowfall warning.

