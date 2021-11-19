Snowfall warning issued for the Stuart-Nechako region

A snowfall warning has been issued for the Stuart-Nechako region.

As per Environment Canada, snowfall with total amounts of 10-20 cm is expected by Sunday, Nov. 21 morning due to a series of low pressure systems crossing northern B.C.

This affects Mackenzie, McLeod, communities along and north of Highway 16 from Hazelton to Prince George including Vanderhoof, Burns Lake and Fort Fraser, Fort St. James, Granisle.

“The first system will bring heavy snow tonight to Mackenzie and McLeod Lake. As the low moves into Alberta Saturday morning, the trailing cold front moves south and communities along Highway 16 will see their heaviest snowfall on Saturday,” Environment Canada said.

In a Nov. 19 Facebook post, YRB said people using Highway 16 will see better driving conditions on Sunday, Nov. 21 than Saturday.

Rapidly accumulating snow will make travel difficult, as visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow. Environment Canada is asking drivers to prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions.

Drivers can check alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada online. To report severe weather, send an email to BCstorm@ec.gc.ca or tweet reports using #BCStorm.

Aman Parhar

Editor – Vanderhoof Omineca Express, Caledonia Courier



aman.parhar@ominecaexpress.com

