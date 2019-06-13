An Ontario man was successful in his search for ‘Dave from Vancouver Island’ who he met 50 years ago travelling in Europe. (Submitted by Doug Bradley)

So, ‘Dave from Vancouver Island’ has reunited with his travelling pals after 50 years

B.C. man meets friends in California; group backpacked in Europe in 1969

After successfully tracking down ‘Dave from Vancouver Island,’ a group travellers who met while backpacking Europe in 1969 have reunited in California for the first time in 50 years.

Doug Bradley, who lives in Ontario, reached out to the Vancouver Island Free Daily in May, hoping to find the one traveller out of the group he couldn’t seem to track down to invite him to a reunion planned for the end of June. All he knew was that his name was ‘Dave’ and he was from Vancouver Island.

RELATED: So, do you know ‘Dave from Vancouver Island’?

The VI Free Daily, PQB News and other Black Press outlets published a story online on May 21 and by May 23 Dave was found.

“The power of social media enabled me to find (Dave) in a mere two days,” Bradley wrote on his Facebook page.

Dave Tryon,72, was found living in North Delta and he and Bradley were able to connect for the first time in 50 years.

RELATED: So, they found ‘Dave from Vancouver Island’

Bradley, Tryon and five Americans, who all watched the the moon landing together on the floor of the U.S. embassy just outside Bonn, Germany in 1969, are currently having a reunion in Monterey, Calif.

“Reunion is going great, like we were never apart,” Bradley said.

karly.blats@pqbnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter 

 

Submitted photo A group of Canadian and Americans, including Dave Tryon, left, who was found through social media, are back together for a reunion in California after backpacking Europe in 1969.

‘Dave from Vancouver Island’ (pictured here in 1969) is Dave Tryon from North Delta. (Submitted by Doug Bradley)

Previous story
Victoria youth get free transit this fall
Next story
Woman being pushed off Vancouver Island cliff ‘didn’t happen as reported’: RCMP

Just Posted

Smithers man receives two-year sentence for fatal car crash

Over a year after a fatal crash, a Smithers man has been sentenced to two years plus a day in jail.

First Nations push for massive conservation area in northern B.C.

Includes ancestral areas of three Kaska Dena First Nations, just shy of the B.C.-Yukon border

Tahltan reach benefits agreement over Seabridge’s massive KSM gold mine project

$308M agreement provides additional billions for Tahltan jobs, contracts

B.C. court to mull continuing order against Coastal Gaslink pipeline opponents

Coastal GasLink was granted an interim injunction in December following arrests and protests

Up to $20K offered to small businesses affected by northwest B.C. wildfires

Red Cross has $10 million to dispense

VIDEO: Feds announce $10M for RCMP to fight money laundering

Finance Minister Bill Morneau and B.C. officials discussed prosecuting money launderers at meeting

VIDEO: Raptors say they’re simply staying in the moment as Game 6 approaches

Golden State’s 106-105 victory in Game 5 sent the series back to Oracle Arena

B.C. Liberals call for tax relief for struggling forest industry

Reduce stumpage, carbon tax, forest critic John Rustad says

London Drugs offers to pay Victoria’s Remembrance Day costs

The pledge comes after council voted to ask federal branches for refunds on police costs

Two cases of feeding bears being investigated in B.C.

This spring also happens to mark the busiest

Trump tweet boosts Victoria business

U.S. president brags about speaking with the Prince of Whales rather than Prince of Wales

Kitimat construction crew dig up more than just rock

RCMP called in to dispose of explosives

Cities can’t block ride-hailing, transportation minister tells Surrey Board of Trade

Surrey Mayor Doug McCallum has indicated he doesn’t want to see ride-hailing here in this city

Nature loving passengers in for a whale of a time aboard BC Ferries

Coastal nature experts return for free talks on BC Ferries this summer

Most Read