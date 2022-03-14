Sound of Music brings students together at Vanderhoof high school

The production had a cast of 30 alongside a 27-piece orchestra of students from grades 7 to 12

The halls were alive with the Sound of Music at Nechako Valley Secondary School in Vanderhoof over the weekend as students enacted the classic American musical drama for their end-of-year play.

The production ran March 3 to 12 with a cast of 30 actors alongside a 27-piece orchestra of students from grades 7 to 12.

Gabby Blake played the role of protagonist Maria von Trapp, stepmother and matriarch of the Trapp Family Singers, during Nazi Germany’s invasion of Austria.She attended all the practice sessions because she’s in multiple scenes.

“Playing the role of Maria, this woman who really wants to be a nun, looks after all these children and teaches them all these things… just helped me as a person. I feel old now, I feel more responsible.”

Ronan Blattner played retired Austrian naval Captain George von Trapp, portrayed in the famous film adaptation by Canadian actor Christopher Plummer. His lines hit home during practice.

“We were performing the night that Russia started their invasion of Ukraine and it felt like my lines meant a little bit more.”

Siobhan Striegler Klassen was cast as Mother Abbess, a kindly nun who helped the von Trapp family flee Austria after the Anschluss as the Nazis tried to conscript Captain von Trapp into their navy.

“I did a lot of singing in the show. It’s pretty much my whole job. This play happened while all this crazy stuff was going on… We just really came together in the end.”

Madison Fitzpatrick played Baroness Elsa von Schraeder, a glamorous widow living in high-society Vienna.

“It’s good to have this community together and having this in my grad year was great. It’s nice to be able to make more friends and stay connected with the people close to you.”

Leah Irvine played Liesl von Trapp — the eldest of the von Trapp siblings.

“I love performing. I love being a part of that community. It makes me feel amazing.”

Penelope Roberge played bassoon in the orchestra. She said it helped her grow as a musician.

“The Sound of Music is very beautiful music and it’s actually quite difficult compared to some of the things we’ve played previously.”

Jemma Blattner plays oboe and English Horn. She said the teamwork aspect of coordinating together was the most important part.

Kate Roberge, who played trombone and violin, said what made this production different was having to pay extra attention to the music director while also thinking about the people on stage.

Lisa Striegler, who directed the students, said everyone should be proud of themselves for what they’ve accomplished together.

“It’s been very impressive and we didn’t have very many rehearsals with the orchestra before we performed. Kudos to the kids for adapting so quickly. It’s a really big feat.”

