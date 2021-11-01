Spectator access to School District 91 sporting events temporarily removed

“We know that the last 18 months have been a struggle for many…”

Spectator access to School District 91 sporting events has been temporarily suspended as a result of COVID-19 public health orders by Northern Health.

“As we seek greater clarity on this order and investigate ways to create procedures to comply with the order, we will be regretfully removing all spectator access to SD91 sporting events in the short term,” Superintendent of Schools, Manu Madhok wrote Thursday, Oct. 28.

His letter to parents, guardians and community members was shared by the district on Facebook.

“We know this is a hardship to parents and students, and so we will be working with our schools to come up with potential solutions.”

New public orders covering most of the region to manage COVID-19 activity were introduced on Thursday, Oct. 14.

They were amended by Northern Health on Friday, Oct. 22, to contain some specifics related to youth sporting events, both on-and-off school property.

Youth and children sports events off-school property can have no more than 50 per cent spectator capacity present, and spectators, volunteers, organizers, coaches and officials age 12-and-older must be fully vaccinated.

Meanwhile, spectators, organizers, coaches, and officials age 22 or older must be fully vaccinated on school property that is also limited to 50 percent capacity.

Madhok said the district is anticipating to provide an update specific to student athletics and spectators in the coming weeks.

“We know that the last 18 months have been a struggle for many and that this order takes away another opportunity for families to support their children,” he added.

“As always, we thank you in advance for your understanding and support as we navigate these orders intended to make our communities safer.”

