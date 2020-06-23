Sport fishing season for chinook salmon closed on B.C.’s Stikine and Taku Rivers

DFO preseason forecasts as low as half of minimum population requirement

Poor preseason estimates have triggered the closure of this year’s recreational fishery for large chinook salmon on the Stikine and Taku Rivers.

In its notice Tuesday (June 23) Fisheries and Oceans Canada (DFO) posted a preseason forecast of 13,400 chinook for the Stikine River, far below the escapement target of 17,000. The notice stated a forecast of this magnitude does not provide any opportunities for directed sport harvesting on the Stikine and its tributaries until at least next year’s planned opening of March 31.

The Tahltan River will also be closed to all recreational salmon fishing until Aug. 31 of this year.

On the Taku River, the preseason forecast for large chinook salmon is just 12,400, roughly half of the 25,000 escapement requirement. The Taku and its tributaries will also be closed to recreational chinook until March 31 of 2021.

The conservation measures here follow steep restrictions imposed on Chinook harvests all along B.C.’s coast and freshwater regions as chinook runs experience historic lows.

Further recreational chinook closures for the Northwest include the entire Nakina River from July 20 to Aug. 15, in addition to a portion of the river near the Sloko River confluence that is now shut down until March 31 of next year. See the notice here for specific location details.

Tatsatua Creek will be closed to all salmon fishing effective Aug. 20 to Sept. 15, 2020.

Area closures help ensure chinook salmon escapement is maximized in the Stikine and Taku rivers for 2020. Further

restrictions or liberalizations are subject to in-season information.


quinn.bender@blackpress.ca

