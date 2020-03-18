File photo

Spring break starts for SD91 students

The school district is closed for face-to-face instruction until further notice

All classes in School District 91 are closed to students for face-t0-face instruction until further notice.

Given the announcement at noon on March 17, spring break officially begins Wednesday for students and families.

After spring break, SD91 will have more information for families.

“We do not have all the details for this type of home learning, but our staff is beginning to look at the possibilities and consulting with others around the province,” the school district wrote in a March 17 Facebook Post.

Parents and students can pick up their personal belongings and/or textbooks this week from the schools.

SD91 serves 15 schools in Burns Lake, Vanderhoof, Fraser Lake, Fort St. James, Fort Fraser, Grassy Plains and Granisle.

Libby Hart, principal of W.L. McLeod Elementary School wrote to parents saying, “At this challenging time, I send my love and warm thoughts to everyone in our McLeod family. We will get through this together. Please take care and don’t hesitate tocontact me if you have any questions.”

READ MORE: Trudeau promises $82B in economic supports in COVID-19 fight

Coronavirus

Most Read