A consumer complaint has prompted the recall of Little Saigon brand spring rolls because they contain wheat which is not declared on the label. (Pixabay)

Spring rolls sold in B.C. recalled due to undeclared ingredient

So far, there has been one reported reaction associated with the product

A consumer complaint has prompted the recall of Little Saigon brand spring rolls because they contain wheat which is not declared on the label.

The affected product was sold in 454g packages, and distributed throughout British Columbia.

People who have an allergy to wheat, or have celiac disease or other gluten-related disorders are being told not to consume the product.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency says there has been one reported reaction linked to the spring rolls. It is conducting a food safety investigation that could lead to the recall of other products.

The Canadian Press

