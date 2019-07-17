Fort St. James municipal office. (File photo)

State of local financial crisis declared in Fort St. James

The District will have a job fair on July 31 to help workers find transitioning jobs

Fort St. James has declared a state of local financial crisis as of 8 pm on July 16.

The declaration states that the financial crisis has been caused due to the closure of a sawmill. This crisis is affecting the daily lives, financial well being and security of those impacted, as per the release.

The financial crisis will remain in force for 30 days until midnight of August 15, 2019 unless otherwise cancelled by the Mayor of Fort St. James Bev Playfair.

The document declaring the state of crisis further read, “It is further ordered that the District of Fort St. James, its employees, servants and agents are empowered to do all the acts and implement all the procedures under the jurisdiction of the District of Fort St. James that are considered necessary to prevent or alleviate the effects of the local crisis.”

The District has listed the following as resources for people affected by the financial crisis: banking institutions, the Conifex Employee Family Assistance Program – Homewood Health, Stuart Lake Outreach Group Food Bank, Tax Deferral program at the District office, WorkBC in Fort St. James, Northern Health for Mental Health Services, Employment Insurance Canada and a Job Fair that will be run on July 31 at Kwah Hall from 10:30 am until 2 pm.

The job fair will be to help sawmill workers transition to new employment and link workers to support service they need during the time, as per the release.

Mayor Bev Playfair of Fort St. James said, “the best thing we want is Hampton to come to town and build a new facility and put most of the workers back to work.”

She said in the past week, the municipality set up a community transitioning meeting and got major players to discuss the issues facing workers and to come up with a way to help them transition. These stakeholders included – Northern Health, Chief Alexander McKinnon of Nak’azdli Whut’en, the Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako, Union, Steelworkers, Hampton, Conifex, Service Canada, Forestry, Chamber of Commerce

“We want the government to hear us loud and clear and pay attention to our community. This didn’t happen yesterday or a week ago, this all started with an announcement from Conifex on Nov. 30 and then we have been curtailing ever since then. We have employees at Conifex that will be running out of unemployment insurance shortly. So that is why we have decided at the District that we will move fast and get these workers jobs. The last thing we want is them moving out of the community,” Playfair added.

Aman Parhar
Editor, Vanderhoof Omineca Express

aman.parhar@ominecaexpress.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
‘Benzos’ and fentanyl a deadly cocktail causing a growing concern on B.C. streets
Next story
Injured humpback returns to waters near Comox a year later

Just Posted

Northern B.C.’s Ridley coal terminal sold, Canada divests, First Nations to own portion

Ten per cent of shares transferred to the Lax Kw’alaams Band and the Metlakatla First Nation

Skeena mainstem closed to recreational sockeye

Escapements expected to be below 800,000 threshold

FOI data confirms rural drivers discriminated against, former Telkwa mayor says

Analyzed rural postal codes paid just over 2.5 times more in premiums than they received in claims

Curbside recycling to be cancelled in the District

This is a result of unrealized commitments from program partners and unsustainable costs to operate the service, council stated

Photos: 4th annual Binche Fishing Derby a success

Dave Birdi, economic development officer of Binche said the event was their largest ever

Joaquin ‘El Chapo’ Guzman sentenced to life in prison

Experts say he will likely wind up at the federal government’s Supermax prison in Florence, Colorado

‘Benzos’ and fentanyl a deadly cocktail causing a growing concern on B.C. streets

Overdoses caused by benzodiazepines can’t be reversed with opioid-overdose antidote naloxone

Will you be celebrating national hotdog day with any of these crazy flavours?

The popularity of hotdogs spans generations, cultures

Former home of accused Penticton shooter vandalized

Ex-wife of man who is accused of murdering four people had her house vandalized

Survivor of near-drowning in B.C. lake viewing life through new eyes

“If I died that day, the baby wouldn’t know his dad,” said 31-year-old Mariano Santander-Melo.

‘Beyond the call’: Teen in police custody gets birthday surprise by B.C. Mountie

Unusual celebration started when Staff Sgt. Paul Vadik went to visit the teen in his Coquitlam cell

Thunderstorms forecast across B.C.

Environment Canada has issued a thunderstorm watch for B.C.’s central Interior

B.C. mom to go to Europe court in hopes of getting alleged abducted daughter back

Tasha Brown alleges her estranged wife abducted their daughter Kaydance Etchells in 2016

Driver who killed B.C. motorcyclist receives absolute discharge

Chase family speechless following decision by BC Review Board

Most Read