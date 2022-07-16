Statistics Canada says wholesale sales rose 1.6 per cent in May to $81.1 billion, boosted by higher sales in the food, beverage and tobacco subsector and the machinery, equipment and supplies subsector. David Reid drives a combine while harvesting a wheat crop near Cremona, Alta., Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Statistics Canada says wholesale sales rose 1.6 per cent in May to $81.1 billion, boosted by higher sales in the food, beverage and tobacco subsector and the machinery, equipment and supplies subsector. David Reid drives a combine while harvesting a wheat crop near Cremona, Alta., Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Statistics Canada reports wholesale sales up 1.6 per cent in May at $81.1 billion

The agency says it was the eighth increase in the past 10 months

Statistics Canada says wholesale sales rose 1.6 per cent in May to $81.1 billion, boosted by higher sales in the food, beverage and tobacco subsector and the machinery, equipment and supplies group.

The agency says it was the eighth increase in the past 10 months as sales rose in five of the seven wholesale trade subsectors that it tracks.

The food, beverage and tobacco subsector helped lead the way higher as it gained 7.8 per cent at $14.7 billion in May, driven by an 8.7 per cent gain by the food industry.

Sales for the machinery, equipment and supplies subsector rose 3.2 per cent to $17.0 billion helped by a 17.2 per cent gain in farm, lawn and garden machinery and equipment sales and a 6.5 per cent increase for the computer and communications equipment and supplies industry.

Meanwhile, sales of building material and supplies fell 4.3 per cent to $13.2 billion as sales of lumber, millwork, hardware and other building supplies dropped 8.2 per cent.

Overall sales in constant dollar sales rose 1.1 per cent in May.

– The Canadian Press

Previous story
UPDATE: ‘Out-of-control’ Nohomin Creek wildfire near Lytton now 1,500 hectares with tree candling
Next story
G20 finance meetings in Bali overshadowed by war in Ukraine

Just Posted

Coastal GasLink pipeline near Parsnip River crossing in northern B.C., February 2022. The province of B.C. has signed a compliance agreement with CGL to protect the waterways along the pipeline route. (Coastal GasLink photo)
B.C. signs compliance agreement with Coastal GasLink to protect waterways along pipeline

Unite Here Local 40 has been ordered to pay Civeo Corporation $500,000 for defamatory statements against the company. (Civeo Photo)
Unite Here Local 40 ordered to pay Civeo $500,000 for defamation

The North West Fire Centre is managing 13 fires in the Cassiar Fire Zone currently. (Photo: BC Wildfire/twitter).
5 out-of-control wildfires in northwest B.C. being managed by fire crews

Peter and Christina with Larysa, Darina and Bohdan, taken at the airport when they arrived on June 29, 2022. (Submitted photo)
Ukraine to Terrace: A modern day wartime reunion