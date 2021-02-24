Statue of Queen Elizabeth II beheaded in Victoria’s Beacon Hill Park

The head has not been recovered

Victoria police are investigating after the head of Beacon Hill Park’s Queen Elizabeth II statue was removed. (Courtesy of Victoria Police Department)

A bust of Queen Elizabeth II was found beheaded in Beacon Hill Park Wednesday and the head is nowhere to be found Victoria police say.

Officers were called to the area of the park near the petting zoo shortly after noon for a report that the regal statue had been vandalized. Upon arriving, they found that the bust of Queen Elizabeth II was missing its head.

This incident followed a slew of anti-bylaw, pro-Beacon Hill Park graffiti that hit numerous Victoria locations early Wednesday morning. VicPD said it is still investigating whether the incidents are related.

RELATED: UPDATED: Slew of anti-bylaw graffiti an ‘unacceptable’ form of communication says Victoria mayor, police

Anyone with information about either incident can contact the VicPD report desk at 250-995-7654, extension 1, or report anonymously to Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

VictoriaVictoria Police Department