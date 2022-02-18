‘Stopping the violence’: Emma Doyle builds up women in Fort St. James

Emma Doyle is on a mission to uplift women in Fort St. James — where she’s worked for the Fireweed Collective Society as a Stopping the Violence Wellness Worker since 2020.

She’s been involved in Christian volunteer work since the age of 19. Now 33, Doyle puts her passion for helping others into practice by supporting women in the community.

“I bring my whole heart to my work and I really, really care about the women that we work with and serve,” Doyle said.

“I’m passionate about seeing people walk into wholeness and healing — whether it’s spiritually, mentally, physically or emotionally. I really am passionate about seeing people find healing in all of those areas, and how all of those areas are connected.”

Doyle’s work is flexible depending on her clients’ needs on a given day.

She provides safe rides, accompanies clients to meetings, doctor’s appointments and sometimes as an advocate in court. She also offers free counselling to women fleeing violence or dealing with abusive relationships, and activities for women to socialize together.

“There’s lots of variety — just anything that is contributing to their wellness or giving them new life skills — or just helping them with a nice stress relieving activity,” Doyle said.

“I’m always looking for new types of crafts, like do-it-yourself stuff, that I can do with clients.”

The Fireweed Collective Society has a wide range of services that women in the community can access.

“We have lots of different supplies. We have backpacks, kind of like to-go bags, that have a cell phone, charger and blankets,” Doyle said.

“Sometimes, if women don’t have any money for groceries and they have no food, we might go get them some groceries.”

Born in Fort St. James, Doyle grew up in the Lower Mainland. She was living in Ontario when she decided to move back to the place of her birth to be with family during the pandemic.

“In Ontario it was pretty lonely. I lived alone and suddenly I had nobody to hang out with there,” Doyle said.

“I love the outdoors. I love hiking and swimming and any outdoor activity. So Fort St. James is awesome for that.”

But there are some things Doyle would like to see change in the community she now calls home. She said a lack of resources puts women in danger, especially when it comes to transport to and from appointments in Vanderhoof and Prince George.

Women without access to a vehicle often resort to hitch-hiking along Highway 16 — which can be dangerous. Doyle wants to start a ‘Highway 16 safe ride program’ where a community transportation van would offer regular rides during the week.

“Hitch-hiking puts a lot of them at risk. It’s a huge concern, because they’re being targeted by these perpetrators that know how vulnerable they are. I would love to see regular safe transportation being offered specifically for women,” Doyle said.

“That would cut down on the amount of women that are hitchhiking… We would need the money and different organizations to come together to make it happen.”

Lack of resources also means some women can’t access services with the B.C. Ministry of Children and Family Development — which can keep them from seeing their children.

While the work she does can be difficult, Doyle is encouraged when her clients reach out for support.

“The challenge is when you do everything that you can, and you present all these resources, and then women just disappear… It’s hard seeing people in pain and traumatized — struggling to find healing and move forward in a healthy way,” Doyle said.

“The reward is when they can tell that I care and that I’m there for them. When they call me when they’re at their lowest, and they’ve hit rock bottom, then I know that I’m a safe person for them.”

Above all Doyle works to provide a “judgment-free zone” where women know they are supported and to connect clients with resources they otherwise might not know about.

If you’re a woman seeking counselling and wellness support, or if you want to know more about free services in Fort St. James please call 250-996-1214.

