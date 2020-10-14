Strong values underpin Christian Heritage Party candidate

He’s also suspicious of the COVID-19 pandemic

Dan Stuart (Christian Heritage Party - BC photo) It’s time to get rid of the corruption

Dan Stuart (Christian Heritage Party - BC photo) It’s time to get rid of the corruption

A bit of geographic confusion helped bring Houston resident Dan Stuart to his current status as the Christian Heritage Party – BC (CHP-BC) candidate for the Nechako Lakes in this provincial election.

“I actually wanted to vote for Rod Taylor,” said Stuart of the trip he made in the 2017 provincial election to his local polling station to cast a ballot for the CHP-BC candidate in the Stikine riding.

“But I found his [Stikine] riding ended at Hungry Hill so I voted [BC] Liberal instead.”

Stuart kept in contact with Taylor, exchanging information and ideas and that eventually resulted in Stuart becoming more involved with CHP-BC to the point he’s now the party’s candidate in Nechako Lakes as well as holding its key administrative position as party president.

Stuart is one of the five CHP-BC candidates, of which three are running in the north. The other two are Taylor, a former provincial leader and current leader of the federal CHP who is running again in Stikine and Dee Kranz who is running in the Prince George-Mackenzie riding. Party leader Laura-Lynn Thompson is running in Abbotsford.

Stuart, 72, is a relative newcomer to the area, arriving in Houston shortly before the 2017 provincial election was called.

Born in Langley, Stuart, however, spent most of his working life in Alberta.

“I’m what you would call a ‘Jack of All Trades – Master of None’,” said Stuart of a working career which included a stint in a coal mine, being a safety supervisor on projects, driving a bus and being a driver on “hot shots,” the term given to delivering goods and material quickly to a destination.

He and his wife moved to Houston to be closer to her mother, a decision that agreed with Stuart who says he prefers small town life.

“I went back to Langley and now it is all concrete and pavement. What a change,” he said.

Stuart is firmly rooted in the Christian philosophy that underpins both the Christian Heritage Party’s provincial and federal arms but does concede that some might consider him to be a conspiracy theorist.

“It’s time to get rid of the corruption,” said Stuart who has been harshly critical of federal and provincial provisions which provide public monies to political parties.

CHP-BC also opposes union and corporate contributions to political parties, saying they should be financed by the voluntary contributions of members and supporters.

Stuart’s pro-life, a core foundation of the provincial and federal arms of the Christian Heritage Party and he describes himself as pro-family to the extent that a family is “a man and a wife, a woman.”

“I also believe in free speech, I believe in the Judeo-Christian founding of this country. If we dumped that to go the other way, then we’re drifting,” said Stuart.

Deep within Stuart’s philosophy is an anti-vaccination stance in which he fears vaccinations are to be mandatory, referring to New Testament verses setting out 666 as the Mark of the Beast, a required symbol for anyone wishing to buy and sell, and profits going to a single person.

“I believe vaccinations are going to come down to a marketing thing,” he added, bringing in wealth to individuals, one who he lists as Microsoft billionaire Bill Gates.

Gates, he said, is financing microchips, which can be taken to be the Mark of the Beast, which can be injected as part of a vaccine.

“Without that, you won’t be able to buy or sell anything,” said Stuart.

He freely calls the COVID-19 pandemic and its resulting economic and social effects a scam that is aiding a move to mandatory vaccinations.

“I believe it is [a scam]. I believe it is a flu, but no worse than any other flu,” he said adding that the SARS (Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome) which swept through in 2003 also killed people.

“So now, all of a sudden, we’re shutting down our entire economy. There is a fear, but it is a fear over vaccination, not COVID-19,” Stuart continued.

Stuart recalled that Taylor, who he describes as a mentor and an invaluable help with CHP-BC, said someone should run in Nechako Lakes.

Deciding to stand as a candidate didn’t come easy with Stuart saying he depended upon prayer.

“But they called the election and here I am,” he added in saying he now has a chance to put his views forward.

– 30 –

What a scary interview!!! But it looks good and I just have one suggestion — I’d suggest moving the following lines to the end of the story –

“He said someone should run [in Nechako Lakes],” Stuart recalled in admitting the decision to stand as a candidate didn’t come easy. (May be reword and do this – Stuart recalled that Taylor said someone should run in Nechako Lakes however, Stuart admitted that the decision to stand as a candidate didn’t come easy to him.)

“But they called the election and here I am,” he added in saying he now has a chance to put his views forward.

This way the story circles back to why he is standing in the elections… [to put forth his (scary) views] and doesn’t end on the grim ‘Covid is a hoax’ thought.

– 30 –

BC politicsBC Votes 2020

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. leaders tested in the only TV election debate of 2020

Just Posted

B.C. Liberal leader Andrew Wilkinson, B.C. Greens leader Sonia Furstenau and B.C. NDP leader John Horgan take part in election debate at the UBC campus, Vancouver, Oct. 13, 2020. (CTV)
B.C. leaders tested in the only TV election debate of 2020

Horgan, Wilkinson, Furstenau press their criticisms

Port Authority gives big to historic-salmon research project

Skeena Sockeye Century Project using salmon DNA to map future recovery strategies

Dan Stuart (Christian Heritage Party - BC photo) It’s time to get rid of the corruption
Strong values underpin Christian Heritage Party candidate

He’s also suspicious of the COVID-19 pandemic

Dan Stuart (Christian Heritage Party - BC photo)
Strong values underpin Christian Heritage Party candidate

He’s also suspicious of the COVID-19 pandemic

Hampton Lumber on track. (Black Press Media file photo)
Hampton Lumber laying foundation for Fort St. James sawmill

The company CEO claims work on track for a 2022 completion

FILE – People wear face masks and stand apart from one another to curb the spread of COVID-19 as they wait in line to take a pharmacy technician exam at Vancouver Community College, in Vancouver, B.C., Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. records 549 COVID-19 cases, 5 new deaths over Thanksgiving long weekend

Province working on province-wide plan to make testing more efficient

B.C. Finance Minister Carole James presents her last budget in the B.C. legislature, Feb. 18, 2020. Its modest surplus forecast was quickly erased by COVID-19 and a deficit nearing $13 billion. (B.C. government photo)
B.C. parties battle over tax promises to recover from COVID-19

Sales tax cut or another round of borrowed relief payments

Halloween. (pxhere.com)
COVID-19 won’t spook away trick-or-treating if safety rules followed: health officers

Dr. Theresa Tam cautions, however, that parents should listen to local public health authorities

Christina Lake Cannabis outdoor cannabis cultivation property in Christina Lake, B.C. is shown in this undated handout image. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Christina Lake Cannabis **
‘I’d be better off going after a bank’: Pot companies beef up security for Croptober

For many licensed producers, it’s their first outdoor harvest

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

B.C. girl makes birthday wish for Ronald McDonald House after uncle’s kidney transplant

Raija Paul, 10, wants to sponsor 100 nights of family stays

B.C. VOTES: Election officials receive ‘unprecedented’ number of mail-in ballot requests

680,000 registered voters request mail-in ballots

Man turns himself in to Kelowna RCMP after fatal hit-and-run in Parksville

Man turns himself in to RCMP in Kelowna after seeing news reports

Grand Forks RCMP break up weekend rock concert, recommend criminal charges

The Kelowna band “Scrapes” said they were on stage when RCMP told the accused to break up the party

Most Read