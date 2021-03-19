Stuart Lake Hospital in Fort St. James moves into design phase

Announcement was made by the Ministry of Health on March 19

The provincial government has announced a contractor for the design phase of the Stuart Lake Hospital, and are estimating the hospital to be up and functioning by 2024.

“This investment announcement within our region is tremendous news for the community of Fort St. James and the surrounding rural and First Nations populations that rely on the invaluable local health services provided from this facility, not only today, but now secured for the future,” said Jerry Petersen, chair, Stuart Nechako Regional Hospital District in a March 19 news release.

The new hospital will include a primary care centre, which will reduce the distance for patients and staff for medical appointments, community services, diagnostic imaging and lab services, as stated in the release.

While talking to the Express March 19, Adrian Dix, B.C.’s Health Minister said,”The future of health care in Fort St. James is bright because of this project and hard work of people in Fort St. James who made it happen.”

“This announcement means we are closer to seeing what the hospital will look like and getting shovels in the ground,” Dix said.

Northern Health chose one proponent from three proposals received for the procurement purposes – Graham Desgin Builders LP.

The new hospital is expected to be three times larger with 27 beds, including 18 long-term care beds. The hospital will also have an emergency department. Moreover, it has two treatment rooms, a trauma bay and ambulance bay.

Additionally, a laboratory and diagnostic centre will also be a part of the facility.

Dix thanked the people in the Fort St. James region for their support and effort.

The cost of this project is shared between the province through Northern Health and the Stuart-Nechako Regional Hospital District.

