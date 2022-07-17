Nohomin Creek Wildfire estimated at 1,500 hectares was discovered on July 14, 2022 (B.C. Wildfire Service)

Sunday precipitation not expected to help crews fight Nohomin Creek Fire

There was minimal fire activity overnight Saturday to Sunday

Cooler temperatures and additional moisture overnight Saturday proved beneficial in fighting the Nohomin Creek Wildfire northwest of Lytton.

The wildfire has been growing steadily since it broke out Thursday (July 14), but the BC Wildfire Service says between Saturday evening and Sunday morning crews have managed to keep it around 1,500 hectares in size.

Sunday’s weather is calling for highs in the mid-20s and trace amounts of precipitation, but the meager amount of rain is unlikely to have much impact on the fire.

On its south flank, work continues on a water delivery system and firefighters are attempting to secure a portion of the fire’s edge adjacent to Stryen Creek.

On the north side, crews continue a direct attack into the mountains while scouting for a contingency line for fuel-free construction of two drainages.

Helicopters remain on site to provide bucketing support and aerial views if ground visibility is low.

Since it broke out, the fire has claimed at least six homes and officials estimate 10 properties could be impacted.

It’s not currently impacting any highways in the area. Evacuation orders and alerts remain in place.

