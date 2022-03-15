Sunwing to fully reimburse B.C. woman, 94, who was abandoned at airport

After hearing Rachele Jamieson’s ‘horror’ story, Sunwing has agreed to pay her back

Rachele Jamieson of Chilliwack said Sunwing had left her all alone in YVR after returning home on a flight from Cuba at 3 a.m. on March 1, 2022. She found out on March 14 that Sunwing will be reimbursing her the full amount of her trip. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)

A 94-year-old Chilliwack woman who was abandoned at an airport in the early morning hours by Sunwing Airlines said she will be getting her money back following a recent and very unpleasant trip to Cuba.

Rachele Jamieson got a call from a Sunwing representative on Monday, March 14 with the good news.

“She said ‘I’m phoning to tell you we are refunding all the money you paid for your trip,’” Jamieson told The Chilliwack Progress on Tuesday, March 15.

The entire experience with the airline was upsetting, Jamieson said on March 4, three days after arriving home. But it was being left alone in a darkened YVR airport at 3 a.m. on Tuesday, March 1 on her return journey that really upset her.

She called it a “horror” story.

Jamieson said she was still having nightmares about the whole experience two weeks after returning home.

Sunwing initially called Jamieson on March 11 to hear what happened during her trip from Feb. 8 to March 1. They then phoned her again on March 14 with an update.

She paid $4,500 for the trip through a travel agency and said she was happy to hear she’ll be getting all of her money back from Sunwing.

The Chilliwack Progress reached out to Sunwing for comment but had not heard back by noon on Tuesday, March 15.

