A Surrey man has been charged with using social media to threaten an American journalist. (File photo: THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward)

A Surrey man has been charged with using social media to threaten an American journalist. (File photo: THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward)

Crime

Surrey man charged with threatening American journalist

Surrey RCMP say Nicholas Sullivan, 38, was arrested with help of FBI

A Surrey man has been charged with threatening an American journalist online.

Police say Nicholas Sullivan, 38, was charged on Nov. 10 with “five counts of uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm through social media.”

Surrey RCMP say Sullivan allegedly used YouTube and Twitter to send the threats but won’t confirm what they said or how they were delivered.

Police also won’t confirm which journalist was threatened or why but CBC has reported that the threats were sent to prominent CNN anchor Erin Burnett and staff at CNN headquarters in New York.

Police say Sullivan was arrested at his home on July 10 after he was identified as the suspect in June. Police say RCMP worked on this case with U.S. authorities, including the FBI.

Sullivan was released from custody while awaiting his next court appearance later this month.


anna.burns@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Like us on Instagram and Follow Anna on Twitter.

surrey rcmp

Previous story
Early-morning wildfire broke out on Limbert Mountain near Agassiz
Next story
Brucejack gold mine reopens following fatal incident

Just Posted

Prince Rupert RCMP is requesting the public’s assistance with information about a man reported missing. Leon Sinclair was last seen in Prince Rupert in June. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
56 year old man reported missing, Prince Rupert RCMP request public assistance

Trigon’s Berth 2 Beyond Carbon (B2BC) was announced on Nov. 15 with $75 million in federal support. The second berth is shown with the ship shown in green and will be located adjacent to the terminal’s existing berth. (Photo: supplied)
Prince Rupert sees second berth in port with $75 million investment

Pembina Prince Rupert Terminal shipped its first vessel full of liquified petroleum gas on April 9, 2021 just less than three years after breaking ground on the repurposed pulp mill on Watson Island. (Photo: Supplied by Pembina)
Prince Rupert wins national brownfield award with Watson Island reinvention

Trigon’s Berth 2 Beyond Carbon (B2BC) was announced on Nov. 15 with $75 million in federal support. The second berth is shown with the ship shown in green and will be located adjacent to the terminal’s existing berth. (Photo: supplied)
Prince Rupert sees second berth in port with $75 million investment