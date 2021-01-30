Surrey RCMP is investigating its third suspected drug-impaired driving incident this week, following a serious crash in Newton Friday evening (Jan. 29). At least three vehicles were involved in the crash near Highway 10 and 152nd Street on Friday. (Photo: Shane MacKichan)

Driver in head-on crash in Surrey was suffering possible drug overdose

This marks the third drug-impaired driving incident in a week, Surrey RCMP say

A man was taken to hospital after suffering a possible drug overdose, ending in a head-on crash in Surrey on Friday (Jan. 29).

This marks the third suspected drug-impaired driving incident in one weeks time in the Lower Mainland city.

Around 4:30 p.m., police responded to a multi-vehicle collision near the busy intersection of 152nd Street and Highway 10. At least three vehicles were involved in the crash.

RCMP said the driver of the Jeep drove through the intersection into oncoming traffic. An off-duty officer found the driver unresponsive and in cardiac distress, suffering a possible drug overdose. Paramedics arrived and gave the driver naloxone, which reverses opioid overdoses, and he was taken to hospital.

No one else was seriously injured.

READ ALSO: Serious crash in Surrey shuts down part of Highway 10

Surrey RCMP said officers found drug paraphernalia in the Jeep. The driver has been arrested but charges have not yet been laid.

Around 6:30 p.m. on Jan. 25, Mounties responded to a crash near 128th Street and 102nd Avenue. A grey Acura sedan allegedly drove into oncoming traffic and crashed into a black Nissan sedan. Both drivers sustained minor injuries.

Officers said drug paraphernalia was found inside the Acura, including prsescription drugs, a used syringe and spoon with residue.

Police said the driver showed physical signs of being impaired by drugs. He was arrested for impaired driving and given a 24-hour notice of prohibition and later release.

Around the same time the next day, a witness reported a man and woman passed out in a running vehicle in the 8000-block of 128th Street in Newton.

READ ALSO: Surrey RCMP investigating two impaired driving incidents within 24 hours

Upon arrival, officer found a man in the driver’s seat with a weapon in his waistband. The driver showed signs of impairment when speaking with the officers. He was arrested for impaired driving and unauthorized possession of a firearm.

Officers also seized a handgun, ammunition, about six grams of suspected cocaine and cash, as well as open alcohol from inside the vehicle.

The man was taken into custody and later released pending further investigation. He was given a 24-hour driving prohibition.

READ ALSO: Surrey RCMP say ‘semi-conscious’ driver found with drugs, gun, Jan. 22, 2021


