Suspect allegedly finds Nanaimo ATM with card still inside, withdraws $1,000

Nanaimo RCMP are looking to the public to help them look for a man they allege stole money from an ATM machine.
The incident happened at about 9:50 a.m. on April 12 when, according to police, the suspect used a bank card that had accidentally been left inserted in an ATM machine at the TD Bank on Dufferin Crescent to pull $1,000 out of the victim’s account.
The suspect was photographed by the ATM’s security camera and is described as caucasian, 35 to 45 years old with a medium build.
Anyone with information on the suspect’s identity is asked to call the Nanaimo RCMP non-emergency number at 250-754-2345.
