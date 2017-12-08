Police seized cocained and other drugs in a bust of an individual suspected of selling drugs from a home next to a daycare and near Quadra elementary school. File photo

Suspected drug dealer arrested for selling beside B.C. daycare

Cocaine, crystal meth, fentanyl-laced heroin seized, plus cash

A B.C. man remains in custody awaiting a court appearance after being arrested on suspicion of selling drugs out of a residence in the 3000-block of Quadra Street in Victoria, next to a daycare and near an elementary school.

Police officers reportedly witnessed a hand-to-hand drug transaction and seized over $4,000 in cash, as well as crystal meth, cocaine and heroin laced with fentanyl. Police Chief Const. Del Manak, who gave some details of the case to Victoria city council in his third-quarter report on Thursday, indicated that buyers were climbing the fence of the daycare to buy drugs.

RELATED: Fentanyl seized in bust ‘enough to kill 125,000 people:’ Victoria Police

Officers took the man and a woman into custody on Nov. 30, but the woman was later released. The man was found not to be a permanent occupant of the residence and was “‘crashing’ on a friend’s couch,” according to a VicPD statement. Police recommended drug possession charges against the woman.

lauren.boothby@vicnews.com

Previous story
Fentanyl seized in B.C. bust ‘enough to kill 125,000 people:’ police

Just Posted

Grade 11 students organise #clothingswap

Social Justice course examines ‘True Cost’

Moonlight Madness parade stalled, not stopped

‘Newlands Express’ float wins best in parade

Bitcoin machine arrives in northern B.C.

New machine in Prince Rupert cafe will allows users to buy virtual currencies

VIDEO: Best photos of the Supermoon 2017

At its closest, the Frost Moon was about 363,300 km away from the Earth

Suspected drug dealer arrested for selling beside B.C. daycare

Cocaine, crystal meth, fentanyl-laced heroin seized, plus cash

VIDEO: NHL agrees to consider Seattle for new NHL team

But NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman says that work still needs to be done

Fentanyl seized in B.C. bust ‘enough to kill 125,000 people:’ police

Suspected dealers took BC ferry to Island; arrest made after weeks of investigation

Canadian media grapple with requests to ‘unpublish’ articles

Story subjects worry that past stories could affect job prospects

Ex-national ski coach Bertrand Charest gets 12-year prison sentence

Coach was found guilty of 37 of the 57 sex-related charges he was facing

Canucks acquire forward Nic Dowd from LA Kings

Vancouver team traded away defenceman Jordan Subban

Charges laid against three after viral Vancouver Island school fight

Investigation is continuing

Fog cancels flights from Vancouver Island

YVR spokesperson said that passengers should check their flights for delays

Most Read