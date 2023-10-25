Suspected drugs, weapons seized in Thornhill raid

Three people arrested and then released

Three people were arrested but then released for suspected drug trafficking at a Thornhill residence Oct. 21. During the operation, police seized substances that have now been sent for testing, the RCMP said.

Multiple police vehicles and officers lined the 3500 Block of Cottonwood Crescent as forced entry was made to the residence.

Terrace RCMP Inspector Terry Gillespie said officers also seized firearms.

“The substances will be sent to the lab for testing, at which time charges will be forwarded [to the Crown],” he said.

Drug trafficking comes under federal jurisdiction so that charges recommended by police are sent to a federal prosecutor who then decides if they should be laid or not.

Gillespie said the raid was undertaken by the Terrace RCMP detachment and a specialized unit called the Combine Forces Special Enforcement Unit of British Columbia (CFSEU-BC).

The unit is made up of members from the RCMP and every police department in B.C. and numbers more than 400 officers.

It’s also not the first time the CFSEU-BC has been active in the area.

“This was part of ongoing cooperation between CFSEU-BC and our detachment,” said Gillespie.

