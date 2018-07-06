Suspicious death on the Yekooche Reserve

According to a news release issued by the Fort St. James RCMP, police are currently investigating a woman’s death near on the Yekooche Reserve, approximately one and a half hours, or 85 kilometeres northwest of Fort St. James.

At 1:53 AM on Thursday June 21, Fort St. James RCMP recieved a report of an injured female on the Yekooche Reserve. Upon arrival, police found the adult female deceased.

The death appeared to be suspicious in nature and Fort St. James RCMP called for assistance from North District Major Crime who was at the scene later that same day, according to the RCMP.

To protect the integrity of the ongoing investigation, no further information will be released at this time.

Anyone with potential information on the suspicious death is urged to call the Fort St. James RCMP at 250-996-8269 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Previous story
One new fire started in the Cariboo
Next story
B.C. First Nations get into growing, selling marijuana before legalization

Just Posted

Solid Waste Management Plan begins public consultation phase

The Regional District of Bulkley Nechako updating a 20 year old strategy

Premier Horgan visits Fort St. James and region

On June 19, the Premier of British Columbia, John Horgan, along with… Continue reading

Two Fort St. James residents charged after stolen property recovered

According to a news release issued by the Prince George RCMP, two… Continue reading

Suspicious death on the Yekooche Reserve

According to a news release issued by the Fort St. James RCMP,… Continue reading

Study finds Canada and B.C. split on TransMountain pipeline

As the TransMountain pipeline chronicles have dominated the news in recent weeks,… Continue reading

UPDATED: Semi-truck driver charged in Humboldt Broncos bus crash

Jaskirat Singh Sidhu, 29, of Calgary, is facing 29 charges in the collision that killed 16 people

Greene pushes teamwork as new BC Hockey head

Falkland man twice brought Junior B franchises to the North Okanagan

B.C. First Nations get into growing, selling marijuana before legalization

Feds, province, RCMP say dispensaries on Chilliwack reserve lands are illegal

One new fire started in the Cariboo

Firefighters don’t anticipate any difficulty in extinguishing it

B.C. man dies in motorcycle crash in Okanagan

Vernon incident under investation

VIDEO: Dog returned to owner after firefighters forced to break car window

Emergency crews were called to the parking lot behind Cultus Lake Waterpark Thursday

Former B.C. reporter says Trudeau apologized day after encounter at music festival

Woman confirms she was reporter in Creston Valley Advance editorial that alleges Trudeau groped her

Motorcyclist left hurt woman on side of B.C. highway after crash: RCMP

Woman may have been lying injured for a few hours near the Highway 97 intersection in Prince George

Judicial council offers up courses for judges on handling sex assault cases

Website includes 10 offerings focused on sexual assault law, as well as one on sexual assault trials

Most Read