‘Targeted incident’ leads to death of Quesnel man

A Quesnel man died in hospital Nov. 8 after sustaining life-threatening injuries, according to a Quesnel RCMP press release issued today (Nov. 13).

Police are calling the man’s injuries a “targeted incident,” and have classified the death as a homicide, although Cpl. Madonna Saunderson with the North District RCMP said she cannot release any additional details on the nature of the injuries or how they were obtained.

On Thursday the victim was taken to G.R. Baker Memorial Hospital. Medical staff were unable to treat the man and he succumbed to his injuries at the hospital, according to the news release. Quesnel RCMP were then called to the hospital.

Upon investigation, North District Major Crime Unit, Quesnel RCMP and the Division E Special Crimes Unit were led to a residence in the 400 Block of Willis Street in West Quesnel, where a search warrant was executed.

Police say they have no information to suggest that the greater public is at further risk.

“To protect the integrity of the active and ongoing investigation, no further information will be released at this time.” noted the news release.

Anyone with information is asked to call the E Division Major Crime tip line at 778-290-5291 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

READ MORE: Quesnel crime rate almost four times national average in 2017



editor@quesnelobserver.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter