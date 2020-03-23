Teachers to return to school after spring break to work on distance education methods

All classes in School District 91 are closed to students for face-to-face instruction until further notice, however, teachers will be asked to come back to school after Spring Break.

In a March 22 statement to the Caledonia Courier, Manu Madhok, superintendent of schools for SD91 said that although the BC government ended in-class instruction, they have asked school districts to begin planning for ‘continuity of instruction’ to students at a distance.

Madhok said BCTF was one of the partners involved in discussion, “and has agreed that teachers will return to ‘continuity of instruction’ duties following Spring Breaks around the province.

SD91 currently has a parent survey link on their website and social media feeds to help gather information from families “specific to their access to digital services and the internet.”

He said they recognize this is not the only solution for families, but the move is to understand the number of families that digital solutions would work for.

“At this point I am unsure of exactly what this work will look like from school to school as all our schools serve diverse communities. I do know that our educators are very creative and care about the students whom they serve and I expect they will come up with a variety of ways to keep our students connected,” Madhok said.

