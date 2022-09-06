A Vancouver Police Department patch is seen on an officer’s uniform in Vancouver, on January 9, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

A Vancouver Police Department patch is seen on an officer’s uniform in Vancouver, on January 9, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Teen couple arrested after man stabbed multiple times in downtown Vancouver

The suspects were arrested without incident, police said

A teen couple has been arrested after a man was stabbed numerous times outside a Downtown Vancouver hotel on Labour Day (Sept. 5).

Vancouver police say officers were called to a Hornby Street single room occupancy building around 8 a.m. Monday, after a 25-year-old man walked inside with multiple stab wounds.

Eyewitnesses to the attack were able to help officers locate the suspects, a 16-year-old girl and her teenaged boyfriend, near Andy Livingston Park in the Downtown Eastside.

“The suspects were arrested without incident, and the victim was taken to hospital for urgent treatment. Miraculously, despite his horrific injuries, we believe he will survive,” Sgt. Steve Addison said in a statement.

Investigators believe the victim was known to his attackers and that the stabbing was targeted. No further details on the identities of the suspects or victim have been released at this time.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call the Vancouver Police Department’s Major Crime Section at 604-717-2541.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Crime

Previous story
Liberal cabinet meeting in Vancouver, looks to regroup ahead of fall sitting
Next story
Man dies in RCMP custody in Smithers; police cite ‘self-inflicted actions’

Just Posted

Smithers RCMP detachment. (Marisca Bakker photo)
Man dies in RCMP custody in Smithers; police cite ‘self-inflicted actions’

New Hazelton RCMP locate a significant amount of suspected illicit drugs, 14 rifles, 2 sawed off shotguns, soft and hard body armor, crossbows, and ammunition after an armed robbery on Friday. (Photo provided by the RCMP)
Armed robbery in New Hazelton leads to arrest and seizure of drugs and guns

Smithers Golf and Country Club director of golf operations Steven Coulthard presents the Men’s Northern Open trophy to 2022 winner Joel Veenstra. (Submitted photo)
Smithereen takes back Men’s Northern Open title in tight battle with defending champ from Terrace

Smithers RCMP arrest two people have a high speed chase near Telkwa Thursday. (Phil McLachlan/Capital News/Stock)
Telkwa high-speed chase leads to two arrests