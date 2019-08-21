The assault took place at night on Aug. 15, RCMP said. (Lakes District News file photo)

Teen sexually assaulted at Radley Beach

A sexual assault took place at Radley Beach in Burns Lake on Aug. 15, police said.

That night, a 15-year-old girl was sitting on a bench at the beach, when an unknown man sat down beside her, Cpl. Madonna Saunderson, of the RCMP’s North District Media Relations said in a report on Aug. 20.

“The suspect put his hand on her back and when she got up to leave, the man tried to stop her from leaving. She was able to run from the area and immediately called the police,” the report said.

Front line officers arrived on the scene but couldn’t locate the man.

The suspect has been described as heavy set, 5’5 to 5’10 in height, brown eyes, with short dark hair on the sides and longer shaggier dark hair on the top of his head.

He was also said to be wearing a red checkered plaid sweater, black shirt and dark jeans.

The victim believes the suspect might be First Nations.

“This is a priority investigation and we hope the public can provide some assistance in identifying this man,” said Staff Sergeant Saunna Lewis, of the Burns Lake detachment.

If members of the public have any further information on the case, they are asked to contact the Burns Lake RCMP at 250 692-7171 or Crime Stoppers at 1 800 222-8477.

Blair McBride
Multimedia reporter
Send Blair an email
Like Lakes District News on Facebook

Previous story
Taxi-involved hit-and-run sends elderly Vancouver cyclist to hospital: police

Just Posted

Australian gold mining giant acquires Red Chris mine

Newcrest now owns 70 per cent of the mine south of Iskut and operatorship

Pride crosswalk too expensive to install says municipal council

Mayor and council have asked staff to investigate whether a bench with a plaque supporting the LGBTQ+ community is feasible

UPDATE: Search crews find 4-year-old boy who went missing near Mackenzie

George went missing early Saturday afternoon

Skeena Watershed reopened for recreational pink and coho

Four sections and tributaries remain closed

Skeena-Bulkley Valley candidates react to finding Trudeau broke ethics law

The election campaign is heating up before the writ has even dropped

VIDEO: Facebook rolls out tool to block off-Facebook data gathering

CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced the “clear history” feature more than a year ago

B.C. rainbow crosswalk covered in mysterious black substance

Black substance spilled intentionally near Vancouver Island school and difficult to remove

RCMP originally planned to arrest Meng Wanzhou on plane, defence lawyers say

The allegations have not been proven in court. Meng was arrested Dec. 1 at Vancouver airport at the behest of the U.S.

Bodies of two missing Surrey men found near Ashcroft

Ryan Provencher and Richard Scurr have been missing since July 17

Ethics commissioner ready to testify on Trudeau, SNC-Lavalin: NDP critic

A new poll suggests the report hasn’t so far hurt the Liberals’ chances of re-election this fall

Inflation hits Bank of Canada 2% target for second straight month

Prices showed strength in other areas, including an 18.9 per cent increase in the cost of fresh vegetables

VIDEO: Bald eagle caught in ‘amazing’ hunt for fish on B.C.’s Sunshine Coast

Vancouver fire chief catches a rare beautiful sight

Pregnant teachers fight to change WorkSafeBC compensation rules

Agency does not recognize risk to unborn babies when mother catches illness from work

Five hedgehogs quickly adopted after being left at BC SPCA

Lucky new owners picked up their pets from Maple Ridge branch on Aug. 20

Most Read