Smithers RCMP arrest two people have a high speed chase near Telkwa Thursday. (Phil McLachlan/Capital News/Stock)

Smithers RCMP arrest two people have a high speed chase near Telkwa Thursday. (Phil McLachlan/Capital News/Stock)

Telkwa high-speed chase leads to two arrests

Smithers RCMP arrest driver before passenger hops in driver’s seat and speeds away

An intense situation and high speed chase unfolded in Telkwa Thursday, ending with two people being arrested.

According to Corporal Madonna Saunderson, RCMP received a report of a break and enter in progress around 3:30 pm. The homeowner received serious injuries during an altercation and was later taken to hospital.

The suspects fled the scene in a vehicle and video surveillance in the area provided images of the suspects. Police received a suspicious vehicle report and the description provided matched the suspect vehicle.

Immediately following the suspicious vehicle report, police received a report of an attempted break and enter with the same description of the suspects provided.

MORE NEWS: Kitimat and Smithers team up to attract more women to local government

BC Highway Patrol located the vehicle and initiated a traffic stop. The driver, an adult woman, was removed from the vehicle and arrested. The passenger, an adult man, got in the driver’s seat and fled with one other person in the vehicle.

Saunderson said because of the level of violence during the crime spree, a brief pursuit was initiated, but was soon shut down in the interest of public safety.

That same vehicle was later located and a suspect was arrested nearby and remains in custody.

The female was released from custody. There are no further details available at this time as the investigation is ongoing.

RCMP say more information may be released as it becomes available.


editor@interior-news.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Dispute between 2 neighbours turns deadly in Surrey; suspect in custody
Next story
‘This will happen again’: B.C. family pleas for action after man fatally shot while dirt biking

Just Posted

Left to right: Skeena– Bulkley Valley MP Taylor Bachrach, North Coast MLA Jennifer Rice, Premier John Horgan, Attorney General Murray Rankin, Daajing Giids Mayor Kris Olsen, Haida Nation council President P kil tlaats ‘gaa (Peter Lantin) and Municipal Affairs minister Nathan Cullen. ( Taylor Bachrach/Facebook)
Ceremony held on Haida Gwaii to reinstate the ancestral name of Village of Daajing Giids

Smithers RCMP arrest two people have a high speed chase near Telkwa Thursday. (Phil McLachlan/Capital News/Stock)
Telkwa high-speed chase leads to two arrests

A totem pole being raised at the Coast Mountain College Terrace campus, in front of the new student housing building, Wii Gyemsiga Siwilaawksat, Aug. 31. (Michael Bramadat-Willcock/Terrace Standard)
‘Pulling our pride back up’: New totem pole raised at Coast Mountain College Terrace campus

Christian White addresses people at the potlach ceremony held Aug 19-20. (Coastal First Nations/Facebook)
Haida carver Christian White raises his tallest totem pole yet at a potlatch ceremony in Old Massett