Temporary shelter space on hand this winter in Fort St. James

12 spaces will be able to be found at 375 Stuart Dr. E

Temporary shelter space throughout the winter will be available in Fort St. James.

The BC Government is providing more than 1,900 temporary shelter spaces and nearly 360 extreme shelter spaces to ensure people experiencing homelessness have a warm place to sleep and get out of the cold and rain.

This winter season, 12 spaces will be open at the Ulh’ goh Bi’ yoh Native Friendship Center located at 375 Stuart Drive E.

“The temporary shelters will be open every night during the season, many of them around the clock, with meals provided,” reads a news release by the Ministry of Attorney General and Responsible for Housing.

“Some have already opened, with more opening this month and later this season.”

According to the ministry, these emergency shelter programs are made possible through partnerships with communities and non-profit groups throughout the province to provide temporary but immediate places to stay for anyone experiencing or at risk of homelessness.

More may be added throughout the winter when needed.

