Tenth B.C. Justice Summit continues dialogue on Indigenous justice

Per an information bulletin courtesy of the Ministry of Attorney General and the Ministry of Public Safety and Solicitor General, on June 1 and June 2, leaders of B.C.’s justice and public-safety sector met with Indigenous leaders, justice experts and community workers at the tenth B.C. Justice Summit in Vancouver.

The summit was held to not only further the relationship between British Columbia and Indigenous peoples living in the province, but to also discuss the relationship between Indigenous peoples and the province’s justice system, according to the information bulletin.

Hosted by the people of Musqueam at the Musqueam Cultural Centre on their traditional territory in Vancouver, the summit was organized in collaboration with the B.C. Aboriginal Justice Council and the ministries of Attorney General and Public Safety and Solicitor General.

Under the ultimate goal of stepping forward and strengthening the relationship between B.C. and Indigenous peoples, numerous groups and associations were present participating at the summit, including the B.C. First Nations Leadership Council, the B.C. Assembly of First Nations, the Union of B.C. Indian Chiefs and the Métis Nation of B.C.

Further representatives that attended the summit included many Indigenous justice organization practitioners and community program representatives, according to the information bulletin. The summit itself was also witnessed and supported by British Columbia First Nations and Métis Nation Elders, as well as a wellness team.

According to the information bulletin, participants in dialogue focused on the experience of Indigenous peoples with the justice system since colonization, as well as discussion revolving around how to truly achieve a worthwhile and longstanding reconciliation. This dialogue was joined by discourse concerning finding pathways forward that will benefit Indigenous communities and Indigenous peoples.

Further information found in the bulletin stated that participants also discussed ways in how to move towards reconciliation in light of B.C.’s justice and public-sector’s historical connection the to the policy of residential schooling, as well as other past efforts that have marginalized or suppressed Indigenous culture and way of life.

Judge Steven Point, former lieutenant governor of B.C., delivered the keynote address during the summit.

Per the bulletin, provincial representation was led by Attorney General David Eby, QC, and Solicitor General Mike Farnworth, with the official opposition represented by Mike Morris, critic for Solicitor General and MLA for Prince George-Mackenzie, and Michael Lee, critic for Attorney General and MLA for Vancouver-Langara.

Members of British Columbia’s judicial branch were also present during the two day summit, including Robert Bauman, Chief Justice of British Columbia, Christopher Hinkson, Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of British Columbia and Melissa Gillespie, acting chief judge of the Provincial Court of British Columbia.

Other organizations and representatives, such as those from the RCMP, the Law Society of B.C. and numerous other justice experts were also on hand to engage in a positive and forward thinking conversation.

Ultimately, the 10th summit will be followed by an Indigenous Justice Forum in the fall and then subsequently followed by the 11th Summit, which will bring forth recommendations that will contribute to the development of an Indigenous Justice Strategy for British Columbia.