From left: Amanda Hugon, Facundo Gastiazoro and Travis Hebert stand in front of a mural they worked on during Terrace’s first ever salmon arts festival in 2018. (File photo/Terrace Standard)

From left: Amanda Hugon, Facundo Gastiazoro and Travis Hebert stand in front of a mural they worked on during Terrace’s first ever salmon arts festival in 2018. (File photo/Terrace Standard)

Terrace arts festival takes home Lieutenant Governor’s award

The Skeena Salmon Arts Festival Society has spawned a culture of public art in northwest B.C.

The Skeena Salmon Arts Festival Society was recently honoured with the prestigious Lieutenant Governor’s arts and music award for visual arts, in recognition of the society’s work to promote public art in northwest B.C.

Planned prior to Queen Elizabeth II’s death to coincide with the celebrations of her platinum jubilee, eight of the awards recognize leadership and mentoring in the fields of visual arts, music or performance.

Terrace-based Gitxsan and Wet’suwet’en artist Stephanie Anderson attended a ceremony at Government House in Victoria in September alongside Métis and Sto:lo artist Amanda Hugon, where they received the award from Janet Austin, lieutenant governor of B.C.

“It was an honour to represent the Skeena Salmon Arts Festival Society,” said Hugon, who is also on the board of directors for the First Nations arts collective. “It is an honour for our organization to be recognized for the work we do to bring high quality public art to northwest B.C.”

The Skeena Salmons Arts Festival is a non-profit founded in 2018 that focuses on public art in Terrace and the northwest. For the past five years the society has partnered with property owners, businesses, the City of Terrace an dothers on projects like murals, sculptural installations and banners.

Its yearly art exhibit showcases artists who focus on the northwest’s connection to salmon.

Dave Gordon, the society’s president, said the award acknowledged the group’s commitment to social equity, equality, inclusion and enhancing the well-being of communities.

“We just look at all realms of art and artists in our community and try to pull them into the work that we’re doing and we’ve had success in doing that,” said Gordon, adding that there’s more in the works to look forward to.

“Before we started there was very little in terrace in terms of First Nations representation in public art and I think we’ve been changing that quite successfully.”

The society has been so successful in that regard that Gordon said communities as far afield as Montreal, Quebec and more locally Kitimat, Smithers and Prince Rupert have reached out for feedback.

Gordon added that’s thanks to the professional northwest artists who embraced the society and got involved.

“That’s just how it happened. We’ve got graduates at [the Freda Diesing School of Northwest Coast Art] here in Terrace, and other artists who have graduated from Emily Carr and other art schools.

“Working with the professional arts community has been a real win for us.”

READ MORE: Salmon Art Fest draws Terrace Art Gallery’s largest crowd ever

 

Do you have a comment about this story? email:
michael.willcock@terracestandard.com

Arts and cultureCommunity LeadershipFirst Nations

Previous story
VIDEO: RCMP snipers stationed in backyard, aiming at house on Nicola Ave., Merritt

Just Posted

From left: Amanda Hugon, Facundo Gastiazoro and Travis Hebert stand in front of a mural they worked on during Terrace’s first ever salmon arts festival in 2018. (File photo/Terrace Standard)
Terrace arts festival takes home Lieutenant Governor’s award

David and Amanda Horvath look over the looming cliff of a landslide behind their home at 5412 McConnell Crescent in Terrace. (Michael Bramadat-Willcock/Terrace Standard).
Light at the end of the tunnel for Terrace landslide victims

Daybreak Farms in Terrace broke ground on a new barn that owner Kieran Christison estimates will house 95 per cent of her growing flock or about 37,000 chickens. (Staff/Terrace Standard)
Terrace egg producer Daybreak Farms breaks ground on upgrades

B.C. Premier David Eby is wrapped in a ceremonial blanket by First Nations people during a swearing in ceremony where he became the province’s 37th premier at the Musqueam Nation, in Vancouver, B.C., Friday, Nov. 18, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
New B.C. Premier David Eby sworn in, announces $100 electricity credit