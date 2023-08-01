Terrace RCMP had the help of a police helicopter to track people driving ATVs in an unsafe manner over the weekend. (Photo courtesy the RCMP)

Terrace police crackdown on unsafe ATV use

A helicopter was used to help track down drivers; 14 violation tickets issued

Terrace RCMP used a helicopter over the weekend to track ATV operators driving in an unsafe manner in around the Thornhill area.

“The RCMP and its partners remained busy both nights and the results came in the form of many traffic stops, violation tickets, drug and weapon seizures, notices of driving prohibitions and an ATV seized,” said the RCMP in an Aug. 1 release about the enforcement action which took place July 28 and July 29.

Fourteen violation tickets for various offences were issued.

Police said provincial conservation officers helped in the enforcement action and that a police services dog was also on hand.

The decision to target ATV operators followed complaints of off-road vehicles being driven unsafely and numerous instances of flight from police.

The RCMP maintain a fleet of helicopters and aircraft in B.C. and the closest location to Terrace where they are based is Prince Rupert.

