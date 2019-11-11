Terrace RCMP are asking for the public’s help after a Kamloops resident was found unresponsive, and later died, early Sunday morning in Thornhill. (Facebook Photo)

Terrace RCMP investigating suspicious death of a man in Thornhill

Kamloops resident was found unresponsive early Sunday morning, died hours later

Terrace RCMP are asking for the public’s help in a suspicious death investigation early Sunday morning in Thornhill.

RCMP say officers responded to a report involving an intoxicated pedestrian on Hwy 16 E around 1:45 a.m., but police were unable to locate the man.

Hours later around 5 a.m., police were dispatched to investigate a report of a man in the roadway on Thornhill Frontage Road, which runs parallel to the north side of Hwy 16.

Officers then located the same man from the earlier call, who was found unresponsive. The Kamloops resident was taken to the hospital by ambulance but was pronounced dead a few hours later. The cause of death has not been revealed.

Police are asking the public to contact Terrace RCMP if they have dash camera footage of Hwy 16 and its parallel roads between midnight and 5 a.m., along the strip between Hwy 37 and the Thornhill sign.

Anyone who may have had contact with the man after 1 a.m., or knows any more information about what might have happened is asked to contact RCMP.

As this investigation remains open Terrace RCMP said no further information will be released.

Please call 250-638-7400 and reference file 19-12330, or report anonymously through Crime Stoppers by telephone at 1-800-222-TIPS or online at www.terracecrimestoppers.ca.

 


brittany@terracestandard.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

Terrace RCMP located the Kamloops man on Thornhill Frontage Road, which runs parallel to Hwy 16 E, around 5 a.m. Sunday morning. He was found unresponsive and died a few hours later. (Screenshot)

Previous story
Canada supports genocide case against Myanmar at International Criminal Court
Next story
SpaceX launches 60 more mini satellites for global internet

Just Posted

Freezing rain warning issued for central Interior Remembrance Day

Highway alerts in place for Begbie Summitt and Pine Pass

BCTF rejects mediator’s recommendations for settlement

Negotiations between B.C. teachers and the province will continue

The Legion’s branch in Fort St. James have donated their building to the community

The building will be used as a homeless shelter in the district amongst other long term community needs

Getting curbside recycling back in the district is still going to be a challenge, says Kat Slorstad

In order to have this service, either the district or Nak’azdli Whut’en need to be primary contract holders with Recycle BC

Faculty at Terrace UNBC campus join strike after failed negotiations

Unfair working conditions required job action demonstration, protesters say

VIDEO: Hong Kong police shoot protester, man set on fire

It was the second protester shot since the demonstrations began in early June

Terrace RCMP investigating suspicious death of a man in Thornhill

Kamloops resident was found unresponsive early Sunday morning, died hours later

Sportsnet fires Don Cherry after negative comments about immigrants

Don Cherry had said immigrants don’t wear poppies like other Canadians do

Trudeau’s new cabinet: Gender parity because it’s 2019? Or due to competence?

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will soon appoint his new cabinet

Canada among three G20 countries least likely to hit emissions targets

It says Canada, South Korea and Australia are the farthest off

Conservatives’ Scheer wants Trudeau to open Parliament Nov. 25

That’s five days after Justin Trudeau is scheduled to swear in a new cabinet

Last remaining Centurion tank from the Korean War makes its journey ‘home’ to B.C.

Tank arrives in B.C. the day before Remembrance Day after a more than 4,500-kilometre transfer

‘Your vehicle burns a lot of fuel:’ Victoria drivers wake up to angry notes

‘This handbill was left on your vehicle because your vehicle burns a lot of fuel,’ notes read

Canadians mark Remembrance Day this morning

This year exactly 101 years to the day after the end of the First World War

Most Read