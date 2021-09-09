Theft complaints spike in Fort St. James: RCMP

Fort St. James RCMP is warning the public of recent thefts in the area. (RCMP handout)

RCMP in Fort St. James are reminding the public to lock up or secure their property, especially if it is left outside, after receiving an increase in theft complaints.

Property that has been stolen over the past few weeks from the Fort St. James, Nak’azdli and Necoslie Road areas include boat motors, dirt bikes and mountain bikes, police said.

“These targeted thefts have taken place under the cover of darkness and were brazenly stolen from the owners’ yards,” reads a Sept. 9 news release.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Fort St. James RCMP at 250-996-8269 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

