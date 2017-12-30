‘These children were the light of our lives’: Oak Bay gathers to honour slain sisters

Family friend Sandra Hudson called the vigil and ‘incredible show of support’ for sisters’ family

A light rain halted but the air remains crisp as Willows Beach Park slowly fills for a vigil to honour the lives of Aubrey and Chloe Berry.

The sombre event is in remembrance of the sisters whose bodies were found in an Oak Bay apartment Christmas Day. Police are investigating the incident as a double homicide.

But Saturday wasn’t about the investigation, and instead took on the themes of community, healing and love.

Family friend Sandra Hudson called the vigil and “incredible show of support” for the sisters’ mom, Sarah Cotton.

“She is a wonderful person and she’s really loved by this community as were Chloe and Aubrey,” she said. I think all the people coming out tonight just is bringing that love that Sarah shown for so many back to her.”

Hudson described the deaths of the young girls as “the worst thing that could ever happen.”

 

