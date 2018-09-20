Thieves escape after man claims his wife is giving birth

RCMP searching for suspects in brazen daytime break in

Police are looking for a crafty thief and his pregnant companion, after the couple escaped detection in a break and enter by claiming the woman was going into labor.

Princeton RCMP Corporal Chad Parsons said two people were returning to their home on Highway 3 Monday afternoon and encountered a strange car in the driveway.

The man said he was changing a tire, and his wife was in labor. He asked for the location of the nearest hospital.

Before the homeowners realized their garage and shed had been broken into, the couple fled.

A hydraulic car jack was stolen, and a generator was moved.

The victims drove out looking for the suspect vehicle – a four door grey Honda Accord – and located it on Highway 5A.

However the driver of that car took off at high speed, said Parsons.

Anyone with information is asked to call RCMP at 250-295-6911.

To report a typo, email:
publisher@similkameenspotlight.com.


andrea.demeer@similkameenspotlight.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Rural Canada Post carriers could see 25-per-cent pay hike: spokesman
Next story
BC Children’s Hospital warns of possible PayPal fraud

Just Posted

Decision on Burns Lake’s workforce camp “pending very soon”: Coastal GasLink

Meetings to discuss new camp location postponed due to wildfire situation

B.C. parents leery of HPV cervical cancer vaccine

Provincial registration uptake among lowest in Canada

Municipal spending outpaces population growth 4-fold in B.C.: report

Canadian Federation of Independent Business has released its annual operational spending report

Northern Health set to take pulse of region’s heart health in new consultations

Fort St. James’ consultation will take place Oct. 11

No end in sight for B.C. labour shortfall: study

Retiring baby boomers causing demographic labour pool shift

VIDEO: B.C. deer struggles with life-preserver caught in antlers

Campbell River resident captures entangled deer on camera

Northwest B.C. high school student lands role in Monkey Beach

The novel by Haisla-author Eden Robinson is being filmed in Kitimat and Kitamaat Village

Around the BCHL – Trail Smoke Eater grad to captain NCAA Michigan Tech Huskies

Around the BCHL is a regular look at the BCHL and goings-on throughout the junior A world.

Thieves escape after man claims his wife is giving birth

RCMP searching for suspects in brazen daytime break in

Rural Canada Post carriers could see 25-per-cent pay hike: spokesman

An arbitrator has released a ruling in a long-standing pay equity dispute at Canada Post

Seventh day of searching for missing plane between Edmonton and Chilliwack

Search efforts are concentrated along the Highway 5 corridor between Valemount and Kamloops

Freeland brings optimism back to NAFTA talks

NAFTA talks resume in Washington

BC Children’s Hospital warns of possible PayPal fraud

Recipients are asked to forward the emails to PayPal

Still too many B.C. seniors in care facilities, or at home on drugs

Seniors Advocate watching use of antipsychotics, opioids

Most Read