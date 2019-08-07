A cat took a dip with its owner on Aug. 5 at Glen Lake. (Annie Konopasek/Submitted)

‘This is ironic’: Cat demonstrates dog paddle skills during B.C. Day dip

A swimming cat gave bystanders ‘paws’ at Glen Lake on Aug. 5

A swimming cat gave bystanders ‘paws’ on B.C. Day at Glen Lake near Victoria.

The black leashed cat attracted a group of people who were at the lake on Aug. 5 and started “gasping” when they saw it swimming with its owner.

“I thought cats hated water,” the four-year-old niece of Victoria resident Annie Konopasek can be heard saying in a submitted video.

“I thought cats hated water, too,” Konopasek replies. “That is hilarious.”

Speaking of a family cat, Konopasek’s teenage son adds: “Well you see … some cats hate water. Aspen, I bet she’d go for that.”

Konopasek told Black Press Media she and her family members saw the girl in the video swimming with her cat when they were about to leave the lake on Monday evening.

“We couldn’t believe it,” she said. “Everyone at the lake started gasping and going, ‘Is that a cat?’”

She said the girl was first seen swimming toward shore with the cat on her back. When the girl was nearing the shore, the cat jumped off into the water. “Then it started — this is ironic — dog paddling into shore,” Konopasek said.

According to Konopasek, the girl then picked her cat up, went to the dock and jumped off with the cat on her back again, swimming out about 15-20 feet before they both swam back to shore.

“The crazy thing is it wasn’t scratching her or anything … it was clearly enjoying it,” she said. “The cat did not look discombobulated at all. It was just super chill.”

Konopasek said the girl said she has been taking the cat swimming since it was about six weeks old.

“Some cats do actually enjoy water and clearly this one takes it to a whole other level,” Konopasek said.

READ MORE: B.C. cat loves paddleboarding


karissa.gall@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Outcome of search for B.C. fugitives ‘absolutely devastating’: Alberni mayor

Just Posted

Coastal GasLink stops work on section of pipeline route

Internal audit reveals clearing took place without valid archaeological impact assessments in place

21 Northern B.C. mayors urge Ottawa to help struggling forest industry

Letter aims to seek assistance through federal programs to deal with the crisis

Conifex employees uncertain about sale agreement

A job fair was held at Kwah Hall in Fort St. James on July 31 to help workers transition to other jobs

Sinclair Group announces temporary curtailment for sawmills

The curtailment that will affect mills in Vanderhoof, Fort St. James and Prince George will last for two weeks starting August 19

‘Weird, creepy, inappropriate’ short films ends in suspension for northern B.C. teacher

James Thwaites was a teacher on call in the Nechako Lakes school district in early March 2018

Bodies of B.C. fugitives believed to have been found in Manitoba

Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky were suspects in three homicides in northern B.C.

‘This is ironic’: Cat demonstrates dog paddle skills during B.C. Day dip

A swimming cat gave bystanders ‘paws’ at Glen Lake on Aug. 5

B.C. man convicted of kidnapping and raping girl, 11, granted unsupervised day trips

Brian Edward Abrosimo abducted and sexually assaulted an 11-year-old girl in Langley.

Thieves steal gifts from 50th birthday party in Okanagan

Presents taken from carport of Kildonan Avenue home while party goes on inside house

Abandoned campfires left behind as B.C. wildfire risk rises

Public warned again, fine for unattended fire is $1,150

B.C. geologist one of two killed in Yukon plane crash

Shawn Thomas Kitchen, 24, and Julia Lane, 33, were killed after their Alkan Air plan crashed Aug. 6

Okanagan wildfire triples in size to 900 hectares, evacuation alert expanded

Properties now under an evacuation notice include an area in the Senkulmen Business Park in Oliver

VIDEO: Bear won’t be euthanized after biting toddler at B.C. zoo

Two-year-old girl flown to hospital after black bear bites her arm at Greater Vancouver Zoo

Three southern resident killer whales declared dead plunging population to 73

Experts had expressed fear after two southern resident killer whales, J17 and K25, hadn’t been seen for a few months

Most Read